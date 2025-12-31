Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Passes Away At 13

Sikandar Raza is mourning the passing of his younger brother at just 13 years of age
The cricket fraternity and fans have shared messages of support and condolences
Zimbabwe continue their T20 World Cup preparations amid the emotional setback
Zimbabwean cricket captain Sikandar Raza is facing an incredibly difficult personal moment after the tragic passing of his younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, at just 13 years old. The heartbreaking news, confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket, revealed Mahdi had been living with haemophilia, a rare blood disorder that affects clotting, and recently experienced serious health complications.
The family laid him to rest in Harare on December 30, with teammates, fans, and the broader cricketing community offering support, prayers, and heartfelt condolences for Raza and his loved ones during this painful period.
In posts across social media and official statements, supporters have rallied around Sikandar Raza, showing how compassion transcends rivalries in sport. Colleagues from Zimbabwe and other cricketing nations have shared kind messages, reminding everyone that the highs and lows of life extend far beyond the boundary rope.
Sikandar Raza’s Career
Sikandar Raza’s rise in international cricket has been marked by remarkable resilience, adaptability, and all-round performances. The Zimbabwean stalwart, who has played international cricket since 2013, has been a pivotal figure for his country across formats.
He has delivered match-winning performances with both bat and ball, including being named Player of the Tournament in key ICC qualifiers and playing crucial roles in historic wins.
In 2025, Raza continued to write his legacy by becoming the No. 1-ranked T20I all-rounder in the ICC Men’s Player Rankings, a testament to his consistency, leadership and effectiveness in the shortest format.
Zimbabwe’s Preparation for the T20 World Cup
As the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, Zimbabwe is intensifying its preparations with a mix of experienced core players and emerging talent. Under Raza’s leadership, Zimbabwe recently secured a milestone T20I win over Sri Lanka.
Zimbabwe are placed with four other teams - Australia, Oman, Ireland and Oman. They will be playing their first matc against Oman on February 9.