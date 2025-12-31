Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Passes Away At 13

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza is grieving the loss of his younger brother at 13, as tributes pour in and the team prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Passes Away At 13
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sikandar Raza is mourning the passing of his younger brother at just 13 years of age

  • The cricket fraternity and fans have shared messages of support and condolences

  • Zimbabwe continue their T20 World Cup preparations amid the emotional setback

Zimbabwean cricket captain Sikandar Raza is facing an incredibly difficult personal moment after the tragic passing of his younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, at just 13 years old. The heartbreaking news, confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket, revealed Mahdi had been living with haemophilia, a rare blood disorder that affects clotting, and recently experienced serious health complications.

The family laid him to rest in Harare on December 30, with teammates, fans, and the broader cricketing community offering support, prayers, and heartfelt condolences for Raza and his loved ones during this painful period.

In posts across social media and official statements, supporters have rallied around Sikandar Raza, showing how compassion transcends rivalries in sport. Colleagues from Zimbabwe and other cricketing nations have shared kind messages, reminding everyone that the highs and lows of life extend far beyond the boundary rope.

Sikandar Raza’s Career

Sikandar Raza’s rise in international cricket has been marked by remarkable resilience, adaptability, and all-round performances. The Zimbabwean stalwart, who has played international cricket since 2013, has been a pivotal figure for his country across formats.

He has delivered match-winning performances with both bat and ball, including being named Player of the Tournament in key ICC qualifiers and playing crucial roles in historic wins.

Related Content
Related Content

In 2025, Raza continued to write his legacy by becoming the No. 1-ranked T20I all-rounder in the ICC Men’s Player Rankings, a testament to his consistency, leadership and effectiveness in the shortest format.

Zimbabwe’s Preparation for the T20 World Cup

As the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, Zimbabwe is intensifying its preparations with a mix of experienced core players and emerging talent. Under Raza’s leadership, Zimbabwe recently secured a milestone T20I win over Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe are placed with four other teams - Australia, Oman, Ireland and Oman. They will be playing their first matc against Oman on February 9.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

  3. Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Passes Away At 13

  4. Damien Martyn, Former World Cup Winner For Australia, In Induced Coma At Brisbane Hospital – Know Details

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Availability In Doubt After Knee Injury Forces Early BBL Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  2. India Surpasses Japan To Become World's 4th Largest Economy

  3. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  4. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  5. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  2. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

  3. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. Climate 2025: A World Living Through Extremes

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller