Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Delhi

African rivals South Africa and Zimbabwe face each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Proteas enter as the tournament's only unbeaten team, having already secured a semifinal berth. In contrast, Zimbabwe has been eliminated but remains the giant killer after upsetting Australia and Sri Lanka earlier in the group stages. While it is a dead rubber for the standings, it's a vital pride match for Sikandar Raza’s men and a chance for Aiden Markram’s side to fine-tune ahead of the knockouts. Catch some of the best photos from Delhi.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram arrives in the field for their national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
T20 World Cup trophy is being displayed before the start of the cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Zimbabwe supporters cheer with their national flag before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
South Africa's team huddles together before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Tags

