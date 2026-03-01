IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball will be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm. The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head in the tournament
India and West Indies have met four times in T20 World Cup history, with the Windies leading the rivalry 3-1. Their most memorable meeting came in the 2016 semifinal, where West Indies defeated India by seven wickets in Mumbai.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sammy's Big Remark
Ahead of the must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against India in Kolkata, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stated that “history could repeat itself.” Notably, Sammy’s West Indies had beaten India by seven wickets in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out IND's training pictures
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Update
Bright and sunny conditions in Kolkata with no rain threat. India and West Indies are level on two points, winner qualifies for the semifinals, while the loser exits. A washout would see WI advance on superior Net Run Rate.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the crucial Super 8 clash between India and West Indies. With a semifinal spot at stake, tonight’s IND vs WI fixture promises knockout-level intensity. Stay tuned for live score updates and key moments.