IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of IND vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Takes Semi-Final Ticket
India's Abhishek Sharma, left fist bumps his batting partner Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India take on West Indies in a high-pressure Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with the fixture effectively turning into a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams enter the contest level on points, meaning the winner will secure a crucial semifinal berth while the loser faces elimination from the tournament. India head into the game with momentum after a dominant win in their previous outing, but concerns around bowling consistency remain under scrutiny. West Indies, meanwhile, rely heavily on their explosive power-hitting lineup to keep their campaign alive.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm. The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head in the tournament

India and West Indies have met four times in T20 World Cup history, with the Windies leading the rivalry 3-1. Their most memorable meeting came in the 2016 semifinal, where West Indies defeated India by seven wickets in Mumbai.

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sammy's Big Remark

Ahead of the must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against India in Kolkata, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stated that “history could repeat itself.” Notably, Sammy’s West Indies had beaten India by seven wickets in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out IND's training pictures

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Update

Bright and sunny conditions in Kolkata with no rain threat. India and West Indies are level on two points, winner qualifies for the semifinals, while the loser exits. A washout would see WI advance on superior Net Run Rate.

There is no prediction of rain during the India vs West Indies match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Feburary 28, 2026.
There is no prediction of rain during the India vs West Indies match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Feburary 28, 2026. Accuweather

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the crucial Super 8 clash between India and West Indies. With a semifinal spot at stake, tonight’s IND vs WI fixture promises knockout-level intensity. Stay tuned for live score updates and key moments.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

  2. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sikander Raza's Fifty Takes Chevrons To 153 | Innings Break

  3. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Alireza Arafi To Be Interim Supreme Leader, Ahmad Vahidi New IRGC Chief

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times