IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Winner Books Semi-Final Ticket In Do-Or-Die Kolkata Face-Off

India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India take on West Indies in a high-pressure Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with the fixture effectively turning into a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams enter the contest level on points, meaning the winner will secure a crucial semifinal berth while the loser faces elimination from the tournament. India head into the game with momentum after a dominant win in their previous outing, but concerns around bowling consistency remain under scrutiny. West Indies, meanwhile, rely heavily on their explosive power-hitting lineup to keep their campaign alive.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Mar 2026, 05:02:25 pm IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball will be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm. The India vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

1 Mar 2026, 04:49:33 pm IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head in the tournament India and West Indies have met four times in T20 World Cup history, with the Windies leading the rivalry 3-1. Their most memorable meeting came in the 2016 semifinal, where West Indies defeated India by seven wickets in Mumbai.

1 Mar 2026, 04:36:39 pm IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Sammy's Big Remark Ahead of the must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against India in Kolkata, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stated that “history could repeat itself.” Notably, Sammy’s West Indies had beaten India by seven wickets in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.

1 Mar 2026, 04:26:54 pm IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing XIs India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph

1 Mar 2026, 03:58:45 pm IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out IND's training pictures 📍 Kolkata#TeamIndia turning up the heat ahead of a crucial contest 🔥#T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue | #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/t6Hkh9rBZT — BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2026

1 Mar 2026, 03:56:22 pm IST India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Update Bright and sunny conditions in Kolkata with no rain threat. India and West Indies are level on two points, winner qualifies for the semifinals, while the loser exits. A washout would see WI advance on superior Net Run Rate. There is no prediction of rain during the India vs West Indies match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Feburary 28, 2026.