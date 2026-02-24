India Vs Spain Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Pushback Soon; Harmanpreet's Men Eyeing First Win Of Season

India Vs Spain Live Updates, FIH Pro League 2025-26: India suffered a 0-2 defeat to Spain in their previous meeting. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs ESP match in Hobart

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Spain Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26
Action from the last India vs Spain encounter in the FIH Pro League. Photo: Hockey India
India Vs Spain Live Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 men's hockey clash between India and Spain at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Having suffered five defeats in six games so far, the Indian team still awaits its first victory in the league this season. Harmanpreet Singh's men will however be encouraged by the creditable draw against hosts Australia in the previous match, in which they went down narrowly in the penalty shootout. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs ESP match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Spain Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: IND Starting XI

Here's how India line up for this crucial FIH Pro League encounter:

India Vs Spain Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Start Time, Streaming

The match is scheduled to start around 2pm IST. The India vs Spain, FIH Pro League 2025-26 hockey game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Spain Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Watch this space as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the India vs Spain match in Hobart.

Published At:
