FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Appoint Colin Batch As Head Coach

Summary of this article
Colin Batch named new Pakistan head coach ahead of FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
Ex-Australia international played 175 matches, scored 100 goals between 1979 and 1990
Extensive coaching experience with Belgium, New Zealand, Australia teams
The Pakistan Hockey Federation has appointed Australia’s Colin Batch as the new head coach of the national team as preparations begin for the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026.
Batch replaces interim coach Khawaja Junaid, who coached the team during the recent World Cup qualifiers in Egypt. Pakistan finished as runners-up after losing the final to England, but secured a place in the main tournament, marking their return to the Hockey World Cup stage after eight years.
Experienced Australian Takes Charge
Batch, a former Australia international, played 175 matches for his country between 1979 and 1990, scoring 100 goals during his career. He also brings extensive coaching experience, having previously worked with teams in Belgium, New Zealand, and Australia.
He is expected to take charge of the Pakistan squad later this month as the team prepares for the third leg of the FIH Pro Nations Hockey League before shifting focus to the World Cup.
Pakistan Hockey’s Turbulent History
Pakistan has relied on foreign coaches in recent years, including Hans Jorritsma, Roelant Oltmans, Siegfried Aikman, and Michel van den Heuvel.
Van den Heuvel was dismissed just a month before the 2012 London Olympics following a pay dispute, while Aikman stepped down midway through his tenure after months without salary payments.
Meanwhile, there have been administrative changes within Pakistan hockey. Following the FIH Pro Nations Cup in Australia last month, during which players complained about accommodation and logistics, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appointed an interim PHF setup.
(With PTI Inputs)