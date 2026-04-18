BAN Vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed Named Test Head Coach; Shan Masood To Lead Young Pakistan Team Feat. Uncapped Players

As PCB announced the 16-member squad, including four uncapped players, for the Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, Sarfaraz Ahmed was named as the head coach of the Test side

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Pakistans new Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes Pakistan's head coach in Test, replaces Azhar Mahmood Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PCB announced 16-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Bangladesh

  • Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was named as the head coach

  • The series will commence from May 08

In a significant leadership overhaul, former Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named the head coach of the Pakistan Test team. The announcement comes as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Bangladesh.

The first Test will be played in Dhaka from May 8-12 with Sylhet hosting the second test from May 16-20. The series is part of World Test Championship where Pakistan stands at No. 5 after drawing the home Test series against South Africa 1-1 last October.

Selectors named four uncapped players for the Bangladesh tour. Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Mohammad Ghazi Ghori are the four uncapped players in the test team.

Fazal and Awais are both left-handed batters and have been rewarded after impressing the selectors in domestic cricket. Butt, who made his first-class debut in 2015, is a seasoned all-rounder and carries over a decade of playing in domestic cricket.

Pakistan Test squad For Bangladesh Tour 2026: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

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Who Is Sarfaraz Ahmed?

Sarfaraz Ahmed is a former Pakistan captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter, best known for leading his country to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title. Over his career, he played 54 Tests and 117 ODIs, becoming a symbol of leadership and resilience in Pakistan cricket.

His transition to coaching follows a storied playing career where he amassed over 6,100 international runs and recorded over 370 dismissals as a wicketkeeper across 232 matches.

Sarfaraz had already begun building his coaching resume, he recently served as a mentor for the Pakistan U-19 team, leading them to an Asia Cup title in 2025, and managed the Pakistan Shaheens (A team) during their tour against the England Lions.

He is now tasked with leading a new era for Pakistan’s red-ball cricket alongside former teammates Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul.

Sarfaraz retired from international cricket last month.

Who Is Pakistan's Test Captain?

Left-handed batter Shan Masood will continue to lead the Pakistan Test team.

Shan Masood was appointed as Pakistan's Test captain in November 2023, following Babar Azam’s decision to step down across all formats after the team's group-stage exit from the 2023 World Cup.

A seasoned left-handed opener with extensive leadership experience at the domestic and county levels, Masood was selected to bring tactical stability and a fresh red-ball vision to the side.

His tenure began under immense pressure, suffering six consecutive defeats—a 3-0 whitewash in Australia and a historic 2-0 home series loss to Bangladesh. However, he finally broke the streak in late 2024, leading Pakistan to a resilient 2-1 series comeback victory against England at home.

Since then, his leadership has been defined by bold selection calls, such as favoring spin-heavy attacks.

BAN Vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Schedule

1st Test: May 8 – May 12 (Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

2nd Test: May 16 – May 20 (Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet)

BAN Vs PAK, Test Series 2026: Rivalry

The Test rivalry between Bangladesh and Pakistan has evolved from two decades of absolute dominance by Pakistan into one of the most unpredictable and competitive matchups in modern red-ball cricket.

Pakistan won the first 12 Test encounters between the two nations. Bangladesh often struggled to cope with Pakistan's legendary pace batteries and high-quality spin.

In 2003, Bangladesh came agonizingly close to a historic win. Inzamam-ul-Haq played a legendary unbeaten knock of 138 to guide Pakistan to a one-wicket victory, denying the Tigers a maiden Test win against them for another two decades.

Even in familiar conditions at Dhaka or Chattogram, Bangladesh found it difficult to breach the Pakistani defense, with the visitors winning series after series with clinical ease.

Bangladesh recorded their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2024, winning by 10 wickets. Mushfiqur Rahim’s marathon 191 was the cornerstone of a massive first-innings total.

hey followed it up with a 6-wicket win in the second Test, recovering from 26/6 in the first innings—a feat of legendary resilience.

This 2-0 series sweep on Pakistani soil marked the first time Bangladesh had ever won a Test series against Pakistan, effectively ending the 23-year drought.

The upcoming two-Test series in May 2026 (Dhaka and Sylhet) is the first red-ball meeting since that historic 2024 sweep, with Pakistan looking for revenge and Bangladesh aiming to prove that their recent dominance is the new permanent reality.

Bangladesh are currently hosting New Zealand in an ODI and T20I series. Both series are of three matches each. Meanwhile, the top Pakistani stars are currently tied up with domestic commitments as the 2026 Pakistan Super League entering its business end.

(With AP Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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