Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang Live Score, Singapore Open: Indian Duo Win First Game 21-15

Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Sat-Chi 21-15 Lee-Yang
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have taken complete control of their Round of 16 clash, winning the opening game 21-15 against Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian duo looked dominant throughout the game, combining powerful smashes with excellent coordination at the net to keep the Taiwanese pair constantly under pressure. Satwik and Chirag now move one game away from sealing a quarterfinal spot in Singapore.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Sat-Chi 12-8 Lee-Yang
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made a strong start in their Singapore Open 2026 Round of 16 clash, leading Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 12-8 in the opening game at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian duo are controlling the rallies well with aggressive net play and sharp attacking smashes, putting the Taiwanese pair under early pressure.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Game On!
Game on at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their high-intensity Round of 16 clash against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan at the Singapore Open 2026, with a quarterfinal spot on the line.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Live Streaming
The Singapore Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Match Details
Fixture: Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang
Series: Singapore Open 2026
Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time: 9:15 PM IST (tentative)
Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Good Morning!
Hello and welcome back to another live blog! All eyes are on Satwik-Chirag as the Indian duo take on Lee-Yang in the Singapore Open 2026 second round. Stay with us for all the live updates from this big showdown.