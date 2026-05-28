Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang Live Score, Singapore Open: Indian Duo Win First Game 21-15

Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang Live Score, Singapore Open: Can India’s Top Duo Reach The Last Eight? X/BAI_Media

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash at the Singapore Open 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian world No. 4 pair enters the match with confidence after surviving a tough three-game battle against Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith in the opening round, winning 26-28, 21-15, 21-13 after dropping the first game. Satwik and Chirag looked sharper as the match progressed, dominating with aggressive net play and quick attacking combinations. Meanwhile, Lee and Yang remain a dangerous and experienced doubles pair capable of thriving in fast exchanges. With a quarterfinal berth on the line, fans can expect a fast-paced and intense battle between two attacking men’s doubles teams in Singapore.

LIVE UPDATES

28 May 2026, 09:28:03 am IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Sat-Chi 21-15 Lee-Yang Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have taken complete control of their Round of 16 clash, winning the opening game 21-15 against Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian duo looked dominant throughout the game, combining powerful smashes with excellent coordination at the net to keep the Taiwanese pair constantly under pressure. Satwik and Chirag now move one game away from sealing a quarterfinal spot in Singapore.

28 May 2026, 09:20:35 am IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Sat-Chi 12-8 Lee-Yang Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have made a strong start in their Singapore Open 2026 Round of 16 clash, leading Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 12-8 in the opening game at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Indian duo are controlling the rallies well with aggressive net play and sharp attacking smashes, putting the Taiwanese pair under early pressure.

28 May 2026, 09:13:56 am IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Game On! Game on at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty begin their high-intensity Round of 16 clash against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan at the Singapore Open 2026, with a quarterfinal spot on the line.

28 May 2026, 09:13:00 am IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Live Streaming The Singapore Open 2026 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and JioHotstar app and website in India.

28 May 2026, 08:53:43 am IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026 Final: Match Details Fixture: Satwik-Chirag Vs Lee-Yang

Series: Singapore Open 2026

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Court 1

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 9:15 PM IST (tentative)