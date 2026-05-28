French Open 2026 Day 4 Wrap: Djokovic Pushed To Four Sets Amid Heat Wave; Rybakina Stunned At Roland Garros

A Associated Press Published at: 28 May 2026 4:06 am

The 39-year-old Djokovic was pushed by 74th-ranked French player Valentin Royer — who is 15 years younger than him — for more than three and a half hours before he reached the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3 victory

A Associated Press Published at: 28 May 2026 4:06 am