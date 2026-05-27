Zverev Vs Machac Live Score, French Open: German Star Eyes Spot In Third Round At Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Machac Live Updates, French Open 2026: Follow the live tennis score and updates from the second round Grand Slam match at Stade Roland Garros, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Updated on:
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Alexander Zverev, French Open 2024, Paris, AP Photo
Germany's Alexander Zverev walks to the baseline during his second-round match of the French Open against Belgium's David Goffin at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France on May 30, 2024. Aurelien Morissard/AP
Welcome to another second round match live coverage at Roland Garros 2026 as we cover Alexander Zverev's match against Tomas Machac on Wednesday. The German will be keen to continue his fine start at Roland Garros, but Machac will be out to pull off an upset after seeing off Zizou Bergs in the last round. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the second round Grand Slam match at Stade Roland Garros, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Machac Live Score, French Open: H2H

These two have met just once before tonight's meeting, and that came at the Paris Olympics and it was the very same venue. The German prevailed that contest, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Machac Live Score, French Open: Match Details

  • Date: May 27, 2026

  • Tournament: French Open 2026

  • Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

  • Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris, France

  • Surface: Outdoor Clay

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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