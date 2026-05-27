Zverev Vs Machac Live Score, French Open: German Star Eyes Spot In Third Round At Roland Garros

Germany's Alexander Zverev walks to the baseline during his second-round match of the French Open against Belgium's David Goffin at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France on May 30, 2024. Aurelien Morissard/AP

Welcome to another second round match live coverage at Roland Garros 2026 as we cover Alexander Zverev's match against Tomas Machac on Wednesday. The German will be keen to continue his fine start at Roland Garros, but Machac will be out to pull off an upset after seeing off Zizou Bergs in the last round. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the second round Grand Slam match at Stade Roland Garros, right here LIVE UPDATES 27 May 2026, 10:46:13 pm IST Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Machac Live Score, French Open: H2H These two have met just once before tonight's meeting, and that came at the Paris Olympics and it was the very same venue. The German prevailed that contest, winning 6-3, 7-5. 27 May 2026, 09:55:29 pm IST Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Machac Live Score, French Open: Match Details Date: May 27, 2026

Tournament: French Open 2026

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris, France

Surface: Outdoor Clay