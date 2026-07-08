Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Brit Eyes First Set Against Ninth-Seed Italian On Centre Court

Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Fery 3-3 Cobolli
There have been a few occasions where Flavio Cobolli has approached the net and hit a forehand volley into the net. 0-15. Aside from that, Cobolli is having a smooth hold, featuring two powerful forehand winners directed at Arthur Fery's backhand after the Brit had been pulled off the court by wide serves.
Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Fery 2-1 Cobolli
Flavio Cobolli faced disappointment as he managed to push Arthur Fery from the net back to the baseline and made his own approach, but unfortunately, he hit an easy forehand into the net. The score is now 40-15. Fery then moves to the net once more, successfully completing the hold before walking over to his chair.
Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Brit To Serve First
Arthur Fery will serve first in the match. Here we go then.
Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Coming Up
Next on the grand stage of Wimbledon, British wildcard Arthur Fery faces the most significant match of his career against ninth seed Flavio Cobolli.
Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming & Telecast Details
India: JioHotstar (Live Stream) and Star Sports Network (TV).
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer (Live Stream) and BBC One / BBC Two (TV).
United States: ESPN+ (Live Stream) and ESPN / Tennis Channel (TV).
Australia: Stan Sport (Live Stream) / Channel 9 (TV)
Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Timing Info
Arthur Fery vs Flavio Cobboli match will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2026, on Centre Court. The match will start around 02:40 PM Local Time/ 7:10:00 PM IST/8:40 am EST.