Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Brit Eyes First Set Against Ninth-Seed Italian On Centre Court

Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the live score and play-by-play updates from the quarter-final match between Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fery at Wimbledon 2026 in London on Wednesday, July 8, right here

Arthur Fery of Britain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Arthur Fery of Britain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the gentleman's singles match featuring British star Arthur Fery against Flavio Cobolli. At just 23 years old, Fery has made history by becoming the first British wildcard to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon, signaling a promising future for the young talent. Throughout the tournament, Fery has triumphed over Damir Dzumhur, Otto Virtanen, Zizou Bergs, and Grigor Dimitrov to secure his place in the quarter-finals. In contrast, Cabolli has also made his way to the quarter-finals by defeating Mariano Navone, James Duckworth, Karen Khachanov, and Alex de Minaur. Both players are seasoned competitors, setting the stage for an exhilarating match-up.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jul 2026, 08:10:01 pm IST Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Fery 3-3 Cobolli There have been a few occasions where Flavio Cobolli has approached the net and hit a forehand volley into the net. 0-15. Aside from that, Cobolli is having a smooth hold, featuring two powerful forehand winners directed at Arthur Fery's backhand after the Brit had been pulled off the court by wide serves.

8 Jul 2026, 07:58:06 pm IST Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Fery 2-1 Cobolli Flavio Cobolli faced disappointment as he managed to push Arthur Fery from the net back to the baseline and made his own approach, but unfortunately, he hit an easy forehand into the net. The score is now 40-15. Fery then moves to the net once more, successfully completing the hold before walking over to his chair.

8 Jul 2026, 07:47:06 pm IST Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Brit To Serve First Arthur Fery will serve first in the match. Here we go then.

8 Jul 2026, 07:29:49 pm IST Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Coming Up Next on the grand stage of Wimbledon, British wildcard Arthur Fery faces the most significant match of his career against ninth seed Flavio Cobolli.

8 Jul 2026, 07:02:33 pm IST Flavio Cobolli Vs Arthur Fery LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming & Telecast Details India: JioHotstar (Live Stream) and Star Sports Network (TV).

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer (Live Stream) and BBC One / BBC Two (TV).

United States: ESPN+ (Live Stream) and ESPN / Tennis Channel (TV).

Australia: Stan Sport (Live Stream) / Channel 9 (TV)