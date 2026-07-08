Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Opposes Removal Of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj From ZEE5, Plans Public Screenings

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee strongly opposed the removal of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from ZEE5 in India.
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka termed the film's removal an attempt to suppress the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
The DSGMC has directed local gurdwara committees to obtain the movie and host public screenings for local audiences.
After a four-year battle with censors and 127 demanded cuts, Diljit Dosanjh-led Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, dropped on ZEE5 on July 3 but was yanked offline within 48 hours of its release, citing "current developments". The abrupt removal has sparked controversy, with filmmakers, several opposition leaders, Sikh groups and viewers demanding that the movie be brought back.
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) condemned the decision, describing the move as a deliberate effort to silence the legacy of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee reacts to Satluj row
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka on Tuesday (July 7) said that blocking access to the movie is equivalent to erasing a crucial part of Punjab's past.
"Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes to the truth. He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as 'unclaimed' and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab," Kalka said.
"Suppressing this story and preventing the events of that dark era from reaching the public is deeply wrong, and it has sparked immense outrage across the Sikh community," he said.
Public screenings and seminars of Satluj
The DSGMC directed its local gurdwara committee members to obtain the movie and host local viewings, which means audiences can still watch the film despite its removal from the streaming platform.
The Sikh body also plans to gather leaders of DSGMC-operated schools and colleges to set up educational sessions about Khalra's historical contributions across these venues.
"We want people to realise the impact a single social activist can have on society. If one individual can achieve so much, there is no reason why we cannot all work together to do the same," Kalka said.
What is Satluj about?
Satluj is about Jaswant Singh Khalra's campaign to expose unauthorised executions and cremations during the insurgency period in Punjab. Khalra discovered proof of 25,000 bodies disposed of as "unclaimed" during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Khalra was abducted from outside his home in Amritsar on September 6, 1995 and was killed extrajudicially.
Diljit played the role of Khalra in the film.
Why was Satluj removed?
Official sources stated the removal was a security measure. Authorities feared separatist elements could exploit the movie to rebuild support before the upcoming polls.