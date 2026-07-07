Lohagad Fort Murder Case: Siya Goyal ‘Secretely’ Married Her Boyfriend After Engagement with Ketan Agarwal

Siya Goyal allegedly secretly married Chetan Chaudhary months earlier.
Police are checking chats, records and deleted Instagram photos.
Ketan Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18.
The murder case of the Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh twist as investiagtion has revealed that Siya Goyal had ‘secretly’ married her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, nearly four months before Agrawal was allegedly killed, Times of India reported citing sources.
According to sources, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly solemnised their marriage despite Goyal’s engagement to Agrawal in February. The two reportedly kept the alleged marriage hidden from their families even as preparations for Goyal’s wedding with Agrawal continued.
The claim is said to have emerged during the police’s examination of the accused’s digital trail, including WhatsApp chats, call records, location data and internet search history from the past six to seven months.
A Times of India source privy to the investigation claimed that police are now trying to trace the couple’s marriage certificate to establish the timeline and gather documentary evidence of the alleged secret wedding.
Sources also claimed that two of Goyal’s college friends allegedly signed as witnesses to the marriage.
Police technical teams are trying to recover deleted photographs from a private Instagram account that allegedly showed Goyal and Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands. Investigators believe the images could help corroborate the claim that the two had married months before Agrawal’s death.
Agrawal was allegedly pushed off the historic Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18. Police have arrested Goyal and Chaudhary in connection with the case.
Investigators now suspect that the two concealed their alleged marriage from their families and later conspired to eliminate Agrawal. Police had earlier alleged that an attempt to kill Agrawal was first made on June 14 but failed.
The investigation into Pune realtor Ketan Agrawal’s murder has revealed a new angle, with sources claiming that prime accused Siya Goyal had secretly married her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, nearly four months before Agrawal was killed.
According to sources, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly got married even though Goyal had been engaged to Agrawal in February. The two reportedly kept the alleged marriage hidden from their families while preparations for Goyal’s wedding with Agrawal continued.
Both Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody. Agarwal, a Pune-based businessman, had met Goyal through family matchmakers and the two got engaged in February. Their families had reportedly booked a hotel in Udaipur for a grand wedding in November.
Police detained Goyal and Chaudhary days after Agarwal fell to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Investigators alleged that Chaudhary had followed Goyal and Agarwal as part of the murder plan.