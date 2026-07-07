Responding to a post which highlighted that Modi is the second Indian leader after Nehru to receive Indonesia's highest honour, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X, "And Nehru got it posthumously without having to wrangle it." Earlier, Modi said, "This morning, I have also been conferred with Indonesia's highest honour with immense affection. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians... it belongs to the sentiments of the people of Indonesia, to the historic and intimate ties between India and Indonesia." "I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Ji, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here," Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office in a post on X.