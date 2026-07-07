Mastering The Bat Swing: Djokovic Wants Cricket Lessons From Kohli

Novak Djokovic reveals plans to visit India and hopes Virat Kohli will host him during the trip
The Serbian great wants to play cricket with Kohli, while offering tennis tips in return
Djokovic also eyes history at Wimbledon 2026, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam and eighth title at SW19
Novak Djokovic has expressed his long-standing desire to visit India to meet Virat Kohli and share a unique cross-sport session of cricket and tennis. The 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed that the two sporting icons have been communicating about the trip, where he hopes the cricket legend will act as his host.
The remarks come amid his pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title, which would equal Roger Federer's all-time gentlemen's singles title at the All England Club.
Djokovic X Kohli: Game Recognises Game
The mutual admiration between Djokovic and Kohli bridges two inherently different sports. While tennis is an individual sport, cricket commands a near-religious status in India.
"I would love to play some cricket and tennis with Virat Kohli. I am planning to visit India in the near future, and we have been communicating about it," the 39-year-old Serbian told JioStar. "I know Virat is a global star, but especially in India, he is incredible. I would love for him to be my host and show me around."
While Djokovic is statistically the greatest men's tennis player of all time, Kohli, a former Indian captain, is one of cricket's all-time greats. Both are renowned for unparalleled fitness standards.
Despite cricket being virtually non-existent in Serbia, Djokovic has picked up an understanding of the game. He hopes Kohli can fix his "bat swing" in exchange for tennis tips.
"So, I have been learning about the game over the last 10 to 15 years. I still need to work on my cricketing skills. Maybe Virat can help me with my technique and bat swing," Djokovic added. "But seriously, I have great respect and admiration for him. I would love to get the chance to meet him in his home country, India".
Currently competing at Wimbledon 2026, where he continues to rewrite tennis history in the twilight of his celebrated career. Djokovic also reflected on his storied legacy on the grass courts of SW19. In the quarter-finals, he will be up against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.
Seeded 7th, Djokovic is attempting to become the first player to win a record 25th Major singles title. So far, he has three dropped games en route to the quarter-finals, beating Wu Yibing in four sets, Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, Arthur Rinderknech and Roman Safiullin in four sets.
Djoker's Centre Court Dreams
Djokovic first achieved his twin dreams of winning Wimbledon and becoming World No. 1 in 2011, and remains a heavy favourite to take the crown again.
"A lot of my legacy is built on what I have achieved here at Wimbledon. I've said it many times, and I've always been open about it. This was the tournament I dreamed of winning as a child. I always wanted to do well here, always wanted to win Wimbledon and become world number one," Djokovic said before his quarter-final match.
"I was blessed to experience that in 2011. And then, to go on and win the tournament seven times in total and play in so many finals, it has been an incredible journey. For some reason, I have always managed to bring out the best tennis of my life on this grass surface, especially on Centre Court."
"The energy, the history, the atmosphere, it all brings something extra out of me. I don't take these opportunities for granted. To still be able to write my own history and the history of the sport, to still be performing at this level and be in another quarter-final, it means a lot. Hopefully, I can go at least a few more steps further this year."
Djokovic lost the Australian Open final to top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, and exited the French Open after a third-round defeat to Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in five sets.
The winner of the Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match will face either Italian top seed Jannik Sinner or unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff for a place in the final.
Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles Quarter-Final match
Star Sports will telecast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 throughout India beginning on June 29, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on JioHotstar, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.