Mbappe Vs Racism: France Captain Leads The Fight Against Paraguayan Senator After FIFA World Cup Controversy

Mbappe slams Paraguayan senator after racist remarks following France's World Cup win
French government and FFF condemn abuse, with legal action now being pursued
Paraguayan government distances itself from the senator's comments, calling them contrary to national values
France captain Kylian Mbappe has strongly condemned Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla after she posted racist comments on social media following France's tense 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.
The controversy has quickly escalated beyond football, prompting responses from the French Football Federation (FFF), the Paraguayan government and French President Emmanuel Macron just days before France's quarterfinal against Morocco.
Mbappe, whose second-half penalty sent France into the last eight, responded directly to Amarilla on X, calling her a "despicable woman" and saying she was "unworthy" of holding public office. In a strongly worded statement, the Real Madrid forward said her actions had overshadowed Paraguay's memorable World Cup campaign.
"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.
I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world," Mbappe wrote on X.
Who Is Celeste Amarilla?
Celeste Amarilla is a senator in Paraguay's Congress and a member of the opposition Liberal Radical Authentic Party (PLRA). She has served in the Senate since 2023 and is known in Paraguayan politics for her outspoken style and frequent use of social media.
What Did Celeste Amarilla Say?
After Mbappe scored the decisive penalty, Amarilla took to X and posted a string of racist remarks targeting the French captain, ridiculing his heritage, background, education and physical appearance. The victory secured France's place in the World Cup quarterfinals, where they are set to face Morocco on Thursday. She wrote:
"Brute didn't even learn how to write. Instead of breast milk, he sucked coconuts, and the most educated beings he ever heard were chimpanzees. Orlando Gill should have shown him the middle finger. I do it in the Senate and nothing happens."
She continued her attack in a separate post, writing, "Colonized Cameroonian, pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly. He was nervous and scared to death the whole match, like his entire team; they couldn't even score a goal, they won by a fluke."
Governments And Football Authorities Rally Behind Mbappe
The backlash against Amarilla was swift. Paraguay's government issued an official statement distancing itself from the senator's remarks, describing them as contrary to the country's commitment to human dignity, equality and peaceful coexistence. Officials emphasized that the comments represented Amarilla's personal views and not those of either the government or the Paraguayan people.
Meanwhile, the French Football Federation labelled the comments "utterly abhorrent" and "unacceptable," confirming it would initiate legal action by referring the matter to prosecutors. The federation reiterated its support for Mbappe and vowed to continue fighting racism and discrimination in football.
French President Emmanuel Macron also publicly backed his captain, writing that Mbappe had scored "one more goal... this time against racism."
Sports minister Marina Ferrari echoed that sentiment, saying the attack on Mbappe was also an attack on the French Republic's values of liberty, equality and fraternity.
Controversy Overshadows France's Quarterfinal Build-Up
The latest controversy comes after former Paraguay goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert had already stirred debate before the Round of 16 clash by referring to France as "a squad from Africa," comments that were condemned by FFF president Philippe Diallo.
With France now preparing to face Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals, the focus has shifted from Mbappe's decisive performance on the pitch to another reminder that football's fight against racism remains far from over.