FIFA World Cup 2026: France Football Team Meet French President Emmanuel Macron Before Flying Out

France players met their President Emmanuel Macron at his residence before flying out to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps were in attendance to meet the high-profile leader as the two dignitaries exchanged pleasantries. The Les Bleus finished runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing to Argentina in the final in Qatar. Deschamps is stepping down after the World Cup and his successor is widely touted to be Zinedine Zidane — the star of France’s triumphs at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 who, like Mbappe, scored in two World Cup finals.

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France WCup Soccer Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose for a group photo with the French soccer team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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France FIFA World Cup Soccer Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron pose for a group photo with the French soccer team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris ahead of the World Cup. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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France FIFA World Cup 206 Soccer Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron meet the French soccer team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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France FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron, 2nd left, and his wife Brigitte Macron are welcomed by France's Kylian Mbappe, left, and France's head coach Didier Deschamps at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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France FIFA World Cup Football Emmanuel Macron
From left, France's head coach Didier Deschamps, France's Kylian Mbappe, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron and France's Football Federation's President Philippe Diallo meet at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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France FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron meet the French soccer team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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France FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron meet the French soccer team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron meet the French soccer team
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron meet the French soccer team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla, Pool
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