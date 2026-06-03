FIFA World Cup 2026: France Football Team Meet French President Emmanuel Macron Before Flying Out
France players met their President Emmanuel Macron at his residence before flying out to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and coach Didier Deschamps were in attendance to meet the high-profile leader as the two dignitaries exchanged pleasantries. The Les Bleus finished runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing to Argentina in the final in Qatar. Deschamps is stepping down after the World Cup and his successor is widely touted to be Zinedine Zidane — the star of France’s triumphs at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 who, like Mbappe, scored in two World Cup finals.
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