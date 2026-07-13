India Vs England, 1st ODI 2026: ECB Announce Playing XI Of Harry Brook's Side Ahead Of Clash At Edgbaston

India look for a crucial reset with returning veterans as they face a high-flying England in the ODI opener
England have already announced their playing XI for the 1st ODI
England’s balanced XI, headlined by Jos Buttler’s 200th appearance, feature a strategic mix of batting depth and varied spin
The cricketing world turns its attention to Edgbaston for the upcoming first ODI between India and England on July 14, Tuesday. The series serves as a pivotal reset for the visitors following their recent 4-0 defeat in the T20I series.
Conversely, England enter this clash riding a wave of confidence, aiming to translate their ruthless T20 form into the longer white-ball format at one of their most fortress-like venues.
A key narrative for the hosts is the milestone for Jos Buttler, who will earn his 200th ODI cap, marking a legendary career that began back in 2012.
For India, the transition to the 50-over format brings the return of seasoned stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who join captain Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in a determined bid to shift the momentum.
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England has officially announced their playing XI for the series opener, opting for a tactical blend of aggressive batting depth and a versatile, spin-leaning bowling attack.
The XI reflects a clear strategic intent from Captain Harry Brook. The decision to promote 22-year-old Jacob Bethell to open alongside Ben Duckett suggests a focus on building long-term stability at the top of the order, while the return of Joe Root ensures the classic anchor role needed to stabilize the innings.
The middle order remains lethal, with Brook and Jos Buttler—guaranteed to provide late-order fireworks.
Defensively, England has stacked their side with spin variations. Adil Rashid remains the primary weapon, supported by the all-round utility of Liam Dawson and the tactical off-spin of Will Jacks.
With the express pace of Jofra Archer spearheading the attack alongside Josh Tongue and the reliable all-round balance provided by Sam Curran, England has assembled a side equipped to handle diverse pitch conditions and put India’s top order under immediate, sustained pressure.