India Vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG Match Today

India will take on England for the 1st ODI on July 14 at the Edgbaston after a disastrous T20I campaign.
Now that India's pride is on stake after that whitewash, the blues would look forward to regain momentum at the earliest.
The match is set to begin at 3:30 O.M. (IST) and it will be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
India will look to put their disastrous T20I tour behind them when they take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, July 14, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.
After suffering a 4-0 T20I series defeat, including their heaviest-ever loss in the format, the Men in Blue now have an opportunity to reset and begin their 50-over campaign on a positive note.
The visitors will be boosted by the return of senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who were not a part during the T20I series. Their presence brings much-needed experience and stability to a side that struggled with both bat and ball against England's aggressive approach.
India will hope the shift to the ODI format allows them to regain momentum and confidence after a forgettable white-ball outing.
England, meanwhile, will enter the series with confidnce after dominating the T20Is and will be eager to continue their winning run at home. With experienced campaigners and an explosive batting unit, the hosts will once again test India's bowling attack.
As both teams begin preparations for the next ICC ODI cycle, the opening match at Edgbaston promises to set the tone for what could be an exciting series.
India Vs England ODI: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 107
India Won - 58
England Won - 44
Tied - 3
NR - 2
India Vs England ODI: Squads
India's ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.
England's ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.
India Vs England ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs England, 1st ODI?
The India vs England, 1st ODI will be played on on Tuesday, 14 July, at The Edgbaston at 3.30 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs England, 1st ODI?
The India vs England 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.