India Vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG Match Today

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Get live streaming, preview, and squad details for the India vs England 1st ODI, to be played on Tuesday, 14 July, at The Edgbaston

India England Cricket IND Vs ENG 1st ODI
IND Vs ENG 1st ODI: India will lock horns with England after whitewash in T20I series | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary of this article

  • India will take on England for the 1st ODI on July 14 at the Edgbaston after a disastrous T20I campaign.

  • Now that India's pride is on stake after that whitewash, the blues would look forward to regain momentum at the earliest.

  • The match is set to begin at 3:30 O.M. (IST) and it will be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India will look to put their disastrous T20I tour behind them when they take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, July 14, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

After suffering a 4-0 T20I series defeat, including their heaviest-ever loss in the format, the Men in Blue now have an opportunity to reset and begin their 50-over campaign on a positive note.

The visitors will be boosted by the return of senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, who were not a part during the T20I series. Their presence brings much-needed experience and stability to a side that struggled with both bat and ball against England's aggressive approach.

India will hope the shift to the ODI format allows them to regain momentum and confidence after a forgettable white-ball outing.

Related Content
India's Axar Patel celebrates his fifty during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. - (Gary Oakley/PA via AP)
India's Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England - Gary Oakley/PA via AP
England's Harry Brook attends a nets session in Birmingham, England - Gary Oakley/AP Photo
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. - Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

England, meanwhile, will enter the series with confidnce after dominating the T20Is and will be eager to continue their winning run at home. With experienced campaigners and an explosive batting unit, the hosts will once again test India's bowling attack.

As both teams begin preparations for the next ICC ODI cycle, the opening match at Edgbaston promises to set the tone for what could be an exciting series.

India Vs England ODI: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 107

India Won - 58

England Won - 44

Tied - 3

NR - 2

India Vs England ODI: Squads

India's ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.  

England's ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

India Vs England ODI: Live Streaming

Q

When to watch India vs England, 1st ODI?

A

The India vs England, 1st ODI will be played on on Tuesday, 14 July, at The Edgbaston at 3.30 pm IST.

Q

Where to watch India vs England, 1st ODI?

A

The India vs England 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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