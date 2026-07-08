India vs england 3rd t20i who won yesterday in ind vs eng match check result

India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs ENG Match – Check Result

P PTI Published at: 8 July 2026 8:01 am

England clinched the T20I series with a commanding 125-run win over India in the third match at Trent Bridge, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Philip Salt's explosive 70 off 44 balls powered England to 201/7 before India's batting collapsed for just 76 in 11.4 overs

P PTI Published at: 8 July 2026 8:01 am

India's captain Shreyas Iyer hits a six during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Summary of this article England thrashed India by 125 runs in the third T20I at Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series

Philip Salt starred with a blistering 70 off 44 balls, powering England to 201/7 after being sent in to bat

India were bowled out for just 76 in 11.4 overs, with only four batters reaching double figures India suffered a massive 125-run loss to England in the third T20I to concede an unassailable 0-2 lead in the five-match series at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Sent in to bat, opener Philip Salt blasted seven fours and three sixes en route to a 44-ball 70 to guide England to an imposing 201 for seven. India Vs England 3rd T20I In reply, India folded for 76 in 11.4 overs with only four batters managing to score in double digits. Jofra Archer (3/29) and Josh Tongue (4/28) shared seven wickets. For India, Harshit Rana (2/40) and Prince Yadav (2/30) snapped two wickets each. Brief Score: England: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Philip Salt 70; Prince Yadav 2/30). India: 76 allout in 11.4 overs in overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 13; Josh Tongue 4/28). PTI ATK ATK SSC SSC