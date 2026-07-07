Mankhurd Collapse Raises A Bigger Question: Why Is Mumbai Still Struggling With Unsafe Housing?

The Rehabilitation Backlog

Every year before the monsoon, the BMC publishes a list of dangerous and dilapidated buildings and issues evacuation notices. Every year, a significant number of those notices go unheeded because residents have no viable alternative housing and nowhere to go. MHADA announced in 2025 that it would conduct structural audits of 1,000 cessed buildings by March 2025, with the goal of identifying which require immediate evacuation, repairs, or complete redevelopment.