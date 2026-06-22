Will Mumbai's Water Crisis Make Homes More Expensive?

BMC has restricted drinking water use for construction projects
Builders are using tankers and recycled water to avoid major disruptions
Prolonged shortages could raise construction costs and home prices
Mumbai's worsening water situation has raised fresh concerns for the city's real estate sector after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed restrictions on the use of potable water for construction activities. With reservoir levels remaining below comfortable levels and the monsoon yet to fully replenish supplies, questions are being asked about whether the curbs could delay projects and push up housing prices.
What Has BMC Restricted?
The BMC recently prohibited the use of drinking water supplied through the municipal network for construction purposes across Mumbai. Builders have been directed to rely on alternative sources such as recycled water, borewells where permitted, and private water tankers.
The move is part of the civic body's effort to conserve drinking water for domestic consumption as the city faces pressure on its reservoirs. The restrictions apply to ongoing and new construction projects, affecting a sector that consumes significant volumes of water during excavation, concrete work, curing and finishing.
Why Builders Are Not Panicking Yet
Despite concerns, most developers say the situation remains manageable for now. Industry representatives point out that many large projects had already shifted partly to alternative water sources in recent years due to sustainability requirements and environmental regulations.
Developers also note that construction activity generally slows during the monsoon season, reducing immediate water demand. Several major builders maintain contracts with tanker operators and recycled-water suppliers, allowing projects to continue without major disruption.
As a result, the industry does not expect an immediate halt to construction activity.
Will Construction Slow Down?
Experts say some slowdown is possible, particularly for smaller developers who depend heavily on municipal water and may struggle to secure alternative supplies at short notice.
Projects in densely populated parts of the city could face logistical challenges if tanker demand rises sharply. Delays may also occur if recycled water infrastructure proves insufficient to meet demand.
However, large developers with better financial resources and established supply chains are expected to remain relatively insulated from the impact.
Could Home Prices Rise By 5–10%?
Some real estate analysts believe prolonged restrictions could eventually increase project costs. Water procured through private tankers and treatment facilities is generally more expensive than municipal supply.
If the restrictions continue for several months, builders may pass part of the additional cost to homebuyers. Industry estimates suggest housing prices could rise by around 5 to 10 per cent in specific segments where construction costs increase significantly.
However, experts caution that property prices are influenced by multiple factors including land costs, demand, financing conditions and regulatory approvals. Water-related costs alone are unlikely to trigger a city-wide price surge.
How Tankers And Recycled Water Are Keeping Projects Running
Alternative water sources have become the industry's primary buffer against disruption. Recycled water plants and private tanker networks are helping developers maintain construction schedules.
Several newer projects were designed with non-potable water usage in mind, making the transition easier. Builders say these systems have reduced dependence on municipal supplies and improved resilience during shortages.
What Happens If The Monsoon Is Delayed Further?
The biggest risk lies in an extended delay in rainfall. If reservoir levels fail to improve substantially, authorities may tighten restrictions and tanker prices could rise due to increased demand.
Such a scenario would put greater pressure on developers and potentially lead to project delays, higher construction costs and longer completion timelines. For now, however, the real estate sector remains cautiously optimistic that a normal monsoon will ease concerns before the situation escalates into a larger housing market challenge.