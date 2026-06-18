Only 10% Stock in Water Reservoirs: Maximum City Mumbai Cuts Water Supply to Construction Sites

Mumbai, India’s commercial capital and financial powerhouse, has reduced the industrial water usage by 20% and suspended water supply to its construction sites starting from Wednesday. Authorities say that water supply to all construction sites will be temporarily disconnected and new connections for these sites will be put on hold.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city’s civic body, had also announced a 20% cut on water supply to commercial establishments and sports clubs effective from June 17. These reductions add on to the previous 10% cut which was imposed in mid-May.
The decision follows a delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon which has made this June the driest in a decade for Maharashtra’s capital. The city’s reservoir levels stood at only 10.01% of total capacity as of Wednesday. The seven reservoirs which supply drinking water to Mumbai, a city of 13 million, have just 40 days’ worth of water left, authorities say.
Situated on the western coast of the country, Mumbai is dependent on seven lakes - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi - for its water supply. These combined have a capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres and supply around 4,000 million litres of potable water daily to the megapolis. Official data shows that as of now, Vihar and Tulsi lakes are only at 42.11% and 23.06% of their total capacities, respectively.
Delayed Monsoons
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Maharashtra has received 75% lower rainfall than average in the first half of June. IMD predicts that the developing El Niño conditions may be the possible reason behind the concerning pace and distribution of monsoon rainfall.
"Usually in June, Mumbai receives pre-monsoon showers, and by mid-June the monsoon brings steady rainfall," a weather official said.
Indicating that monsoon will arrive in Mumbai later than usual, the official further added that monsoon rains, which usually arrive in the first week of June, are expected at the end of the month this year.
Sukhraj Nahar, the president of industry body CREDAI MCHI, told Reuters that most construction sites in Mumbai depend on commercial water tankers for their supply. But there was unlikely to be a major impact on business, since monsoon is expected soon, he added.
Another industrialist, Niranjan Hiranandani, one of the city's leading real estate developers and managing director of the Hiranandani Group, told Reuters, "We will handle the situation for 10 days until the rains arrive. But where is the long term thinking?"
Pune’s Similar Predicament
The second largest city in the state of Maharashtra, Pune, too has opted for a similar route. With dropped levels in reservoirs which fulfill the city’s basic water demands and rainfall expected to be less than average, civic officials said on Tuesday, that the city is likely to receive water supply on alternate days from June 15.
Manjusha Nagpure, mayor of Pune, said that leaders of various political parties and civic officials had reviewed the situation in a meeting.
“Considering the delayed monsoon, the India Meteorological Department's forecast and a recommendation by the Water Resources Department to reduce Pune's water consumption by 15 per cent, it has been decided that alternate-day water supply is necessary,” Nagpure told reporters.
All these restrictions are aimed at safeguarding potable water supplies, authorities say, adding that strict action will be taken against misuse or wastage of drinking water.
Major establishments, including Central Railway, Western Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, the Navy, MIDC, and the Mumbai Port Authority, have been advised to reuse treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants for operational and secondary purposes.
India is facing its weakest monsoon in 11 years, spurring worries in markets and among consumers about lower harvests and higher food prices.