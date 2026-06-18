Only 10% Stock in Water Reservoirs: Maximum City Mumbai Cuts Water Supply to Construction Sites

Situated on the western coast of the country, Mumbai is dependent on seven lakes - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi - for its water supply. These combined have a capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres and supply around 4,000 million litres of potable water daily to the megapolis. Official data shows that as of now, Vihar and Tulsi lakes are only at 42.11% and 23.06% of their total capacities, respectively.