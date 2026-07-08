Maharashtra: 15 Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Pune District

In view of the deteriorating weather conditions, educational institutions in parts of Pune have remained closed after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert, forecasting further heavy rainfall. According to official data, the district has already received more than its average rainfall for the entire month of July within the first week, raising concerns over the structural safety of ageing buildings and other vulnerable infrastructure. Several rain-related incidents, including landslides and wall collapses, have already claimed lives in different parts of the district.