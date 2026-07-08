Maharashtra: 15 Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Pune District

A multi-storey building collapsed in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area, with at least 15 people feared trapped as rescue operations continue.
Relentless monsoon rains have triggered flooding, evacuations and infrastructure damage across Maharashtra, raising concerns over public safety and ageing structures.
Recent building collapses in Pune and Mumbai highlight the growing risks posed by extreme rainfall and vulnerable urban infrastructure.
A multi-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district on Wednesday, with at least 15 people feared trapped beneath the debris, according to officials. Rescue teams, including personnel from the fire brigade and disaster response agencies, were immediately deployed and launched extensive search operations.
The collapse occurred amid relentless monsoon rains that have lashed Pune and adjoining regions over the past several days. Authorities said heavy machinery is being used to clear the rubble, while rescue workers are attempting to reach those believed to be trapped. The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established, and officials are yet to confirm the number of casualties or injuries.
Monsoon Fury Continues
The incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges posed by extreme monsoon conditions across Maharashtra. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have witnessed continuous rainfall over the past week, resulting in widespread flooding, severe waterlogging and damage to public infrastructure. More than 6,000 residents have been evacuated from flood-affected areas as rivers and drains overflowed following persistent downpours.
In view of the deteriorating weather conditions, educational institutions in parts of Pune have remained closed after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert, forecasting further heavy rainfall. According to official data, the district has already received more than its average rainfall for the entire month of July within the first week, raising concerns over the structural safety of ageing buildings and other vulnerable infrastructure. Several rain-related incidents, including landslides and wall collapses, have already claimed lives in different parts of the district.
Why Are These Structures Hardest Hit During Monsoon?
The latest collapse comes only days after a three-storey residential building caved in during heavy rain in Mumbai's Mankhurd locality, killing six people, including five children. Maharashtra continues to grapple with one of its most severe monsoon spells in recent years, with persistent rainfall disrupting transport services, inundating residential neighbourhoods and increasing the risk of structural failures across urban centres.
Heavy monsoon rain exposes every structural weakness. Water seeps into walls and foundations, weakening already fragile buildings and reducing their ability to bear weight.
The problem is worsened by overcrowding. Civic officials say a single housing unit often shelters around 20 people, placing loads far beyond what many of these structures were designed to support.
In Mayor Ritu Tawde said the building that collapsed was illegal, while the family that lost their lives was living in an authorised structure onto which the illegal building fell.
Can authorities prevent future collapses?
Experts and officials say preventing future disasters will require more than emergency action after each monsoon.
The immediate challenge is removing unsafe buildings while simultaneously rehabilitating thousands of residents who depend on them.
Authorities will also need stronger enforcement against illegal construction, better coordination between state agencies and the BMC or local bodies, and long-term redevelopment of vulnerable settlements.