India Faces 41% Rainfall Deficit As Southwest Monsoon Stalls Over Maharashtra

India records 41% rainfall deficit as the southwest monsoon remains stalled, particularly over Maharashtra.
Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra are among the worst affected, with sowing of kharif crops significantly delayed.
Low reservoir levels and potential drought conditions prompt government contingency planning for agriculture and water management.
India is experiencing a significant 41% rainfall deficit so far this season as the southwest monsoon has stalled over Maharashtra, raising serious concerns about agricultural output and water availability.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country has received only 59% of the normal rainfall between June 1 and June 16. The delay is particularly pronounced in central and western India, with Maharashtra — a key agricultural state — bearing the brunt of the sluggish monsoon advance.
The monsoon, which normally covers the entire country by mid-July, has been sluggish this year due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions and the lingering impact of El Niño patterns. Several districts in Maharashtra, including Marathwada and Vidarbha, have reported less than 30% of normal rainfall, leading to parched farmlands and depleting water reservoirs.
Agriculture experts warn that further delay could adversely affect the sowing of kharif crops such as paddy, soybean, cotton, and pulses. Farmers in rain-fed regions are already facing difficulties in preparing their fields, with many forced to postpone sowing operations.
The IMD has forecast that the monsoon is likely to pick up pace in the coming days, but the current deficit has triggered worries about drought-like conditions in several states. Reservoir levels in major dams across Maharashtra and neighbouring states are significantly below average, adding pressure on drinking water supply and irrigation.
The Central Government is closely monitoring the situation. Union Agriculture Minister has appealed to states to prepare contingency plans, including cloud seeding where feasible and efficient use of available water resources. Several states have already declared certain talukas as drought-prone and initiated relief measures.
This early-season deficit comes as a setback after last year’s relatively normal monsoon. Meteorologists, however, remain cautiously optimistic, stating that timely revival of the monsoon could still help bridge the gap in the coming weeks.