MP Police Allege Plan to Divert FCI Rice, Substitute Cheaper Grain for Ethanol Production, Probe Underway

Summary of this article

Madhya Pradesh Police are probing the alleged diversion of government’s custom-milled rice (CMR) meant for an ethanol plant, with an SIT investigating suspected misuse under the CMR scheme.

Investigators suspect subsidised FCI rice was diverted to a private mill while cheaper broken rice may have been used for ethanol production.

The case comes as India expands its ethanol programme after achieving 20 per cent blending, despite concerns over the transition to higher blends.