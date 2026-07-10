'I Am Sovereign': Petitioner Creates Scene in SC, Calls Judges 'Judicial Servants'

Petitioner Prabal Pratap addressed a Supreme Court bench as "judicial servants", claimed to be "sovereign", and demanded an FIR against a Lucknow police officer.
He allegedly threw case papers, used abusive language and shouted "Ye de dena CJI ko" while being escorted out by court officials.
The bench dismissed his plea on the merits and, considering his condition, decided not to initiate any action over his conduct.
A petitioner appearing in person created a commotion in the Supreme Court on Friday by addressing a two-judge bench as "judicial servants", claiming to be "sovereign", and "ordering" the court to direct registration of an FIR against a Lucknow police officer.
The petitioner, identified as Prabal Pratap, was challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court before a bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.
During the hearing, the petitioner told the bench, "Mister judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar, Lucknow."
Taken aback by the remark, Justice Viswanathan asked, "You are ordering us?", to which the petitioner replied, "I am sovereign."
The hearing turned chaotic when the petitioner allegedly flung case papers into the air and used abusive language before court officials escorted him out of the courtroom. As he was being taken away, he shouted, "Ye de dena CJI ko," while continuing to use objectionable language.
Despite the disruption, the bench proceeded to consider the matter on merits and declined to initiate any proceedings against the petitioner over his behaviour.
"We, considering the condition of the petitioner, do not propose to take any action against him," the bench said in its order.
After examining the records, the court found no reason to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's order.
"The special leave petition is accordingly dismissed. All pending applications for permission to appear and argue in person and permission to file petition(s) shall also stand disposed of," the order stated.
The incident comes months after a senior advocate allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings over remarks made in another case. The advocate was subsequently suspended from practice by the Bar Council of India.