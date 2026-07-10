'I Am Sovereign': Petitioner Creates Scene in SC, Calls Judges 'Judicial Servants'

Summary of this article

Petitioner Prabal Pratap addressed a Supreme Court bench as "judicial servants", claimed to be "sovereign", and demanded an FIR against a Lucknow police officer.

He allegedly threw case papers, used abusive language and shouted "Ye de dena CJI ko" while being escorted out by court officials.

The bench dismissed his plea on the merits and, considering his condition, decided not to initiate any action over his conduct.