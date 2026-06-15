Vijay Divorce Hearing Adjourned As Court Sets New Date Amid Sangeetha's Allegations

Vijay's divorce hearing adjourned after brief Chengalpattu court proceedings on Monday.
Sangeetha Sornalingam's petition includes unverified allegations of adultery and cruelty.
The court directed both parties to appear again for a hearing on August 7.
The Vijay divorce hearing concluded without any major developments on Monday after the Chengalpattu Mahila Court adjourned the matter. Both Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam were present before the court as directed. Following a brief session, the court scheduled the next hearing for August 7.
What does Sangeetha Sornalingam's petition allege?
According to court filings, Sangeetha has sought divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The petition includes allegations of adultery, cruelty and constructive desertion. These allegations have not been independently verified and Vijay has not publicly responded to the claims.
It has been alleged in the petition that Sangeetha became aware of an alleged relationship between Vijay and an unnamed actor in 2021. While no individual has been named in the filing, speculation on social media has linked the claims to Trisha Krishnan.
It has further been claimed that repeated attempts at reconciliation between August 2024 and February 2025 were unsuccessful. Allegations relating to financial restrictions, emotional withdrawal and a hostile home environment have also been made in the petition.
Proceedings moved to August after a brief court appearance
The matter was initially listed in April, but both parties were represented by legal counsel instead of appearing in person. The court subsequently directed them to attend the June hearing physically, rejecting requests for virtual participation due to security concerns.
Over the years, Sangeetha remained largely away from the public eye despite Vijay's immense popularity across cinema and politics. She was occasionally seen accompanying him at film events, audio launches and family functions, but maintained a low profile compared to many celebrity spouses. Their relationship had long been viewed as one of the more private marriages in the Tamil film industry.
Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 after registering their marriage in the United Kingdom in 1998. The couple shares two children and has largely kept their personal lives away from public attention throughout their marriage.
The ongoing proceedings have drawn significant public attention because they involve a sitting Chief Minister and one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars. However, legal experts note that family court matters are typically handled with a high degree of confidentiality to protect the privacy of those involved, particularly when children and personal allegations form part of the proceedings. As the case moves forward, further developments are expected to emerge only through official court records or statements issued by either side.