Ravi Mohan-Aarti Divorce Case Takes Fresh Turn As Court Rejects Actor's Plea

Madras High Court rejected Ravi Mohan's request for additional time.
Aarti Ravi's interim maintenance petition must be decided within weeks.
Divorce proceedings continue amid growing public attention and scrutiny.
The Ravi Mohan-Aarti divorce proceedings witnessed another significant development after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by the actor seeking additional time in a case connected to an interim maintenance plea filed by his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. The order ensures that the Family Welfare Court in Chennai remains bound by an earlier directive to decide the pending maintenance petition within a fixed timeframe.
The dispute forms part of the ongoing divorce proceedings between the couple. Aarti Ravi had previously approached the Family Welfare Court, alleging that Ravi Mohan had failed to pay interim maintenance from April 2025 onwards, including expenses related to their children's education. Dissatisfied with delays in hearing the matter, she later sought intervention from the Madras High Court.
What did the Madras High Court decide?
Acting on Aarti Ravi's request, the High Court had earlier directed the Family Welfare Court to hear the interim maintenance plea and pass orders within two weeks. Subsequently, Ravi Mohan moved the High Court again, seeking an extension of the timeline granted to the lower court.
The matter came before Justice Abdul Quddhose. During the hearing, senior advocate J Ravindran, appearing on behalf of Aarti Ravi, opposed the request and argued against extending the deadline previously fixed by the court.
Ravi Mohan's plea dismissed
After hearing submissions from both sides, Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed Ravi Mohan's plea for additional time. The court further observed that any relief concerning proceedings before the Family Welfare Court should be sought before the appropriate forum.
As a result, the earlier direction requiring the Family Welfare Court to dispose of Aarti Ravi's interim maintenance petition within the stipulated period continues to remain in force.
The development comes amid intense public attention surrounding Ravi Mohan's personal life. In recent weeks, the actor became emotional during a press interaction in Chennai, where he spoke about stepping away from acting until his divorce proceedings conclude and also addressed speculation surrounding singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis.