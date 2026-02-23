Delhi High Court Rejects 'Idle Wife' Notion, Says Homemaker’s Work Must Count In Maintenance

The court held that mere earning capacity is not a valid ground to deny maintenance and awarded Rs 50,000 to the estranged wife under the domestic violence law.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Entrance gate of the High Court of Delhi, the highest courts of appellate jurisdiction
Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ruled that a wife’s non-employment cannot be equated with idleness.

  • It stressed that unpaid domestic work has significant economic value.

  • It also cautioned that maintenance cases often become “intensely adversarial” and recommended mediation as a more constructive approach in matrimonial disputes.

Dispelling the “myth” of an “idle wife”, the Delhi High Court has observed that the labour of a homemaker enables the earning spouse to function effectively, and it would be “unjust” to ignore her contributions while deciding maintenance.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said a wife’s non-employment cannot be equated with idleness or deliberate dependence. While determining maintenance, the law must take into account not only financial earnings but also the economic value of her contribution to the household and the domestic relationship during the subsistence of marriage.

"The assumption that a non-earning spouse is 'idle' reflects a misunderstanding of domestic contributions. To describe non-employment as idleness is easy; to recognise the labour involved in sustaining a household is far more difficult," the court said in its February 16 judgment.

"A homemaker does not sit idle; she performs labour that enables the earning spouse to function effectively. To disregard this contribution while adjudicating claims of maintenance would be unrealistic and unjust.

Supreme Court issues notice to Mohammed Shami over wife’s plea for higher maintenance. - File
SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami Over Wife’s Plea For Increased Maintenance

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“This court is, therefore, unable to agree with any view that equates non-employment of a wife with idleness or deliberate dependence on the husband," it added.

Related Content
Related Content

The observations came while the court was considering a plea for maintenance by an estranged wife under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

A magistrate’s court had earlier declined interim maintenance on the ground that the woman was able-bodied and well-educated but had chosen not to work. The appellate court also granted her no relief.

The couple married in 2012, and it was alleged that the husband deserted the wife and their minor son in 2020.

Before the high court, the husband argued that the wife could not remain "idle" and claim maintenance when she was capable of earning, and said he was already paying for the child’s education.

The court clarified that the capacity to earn and actual earnings are distinct, and settled law makes clear that mere earning capacity is not a valid ground to deny maintenance.

Balwant Kaur, 30, with the objects from her dowry which, thanks to the intervention of an NGO, she could get back from her in-laws who were treating her as slave. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - (Photo by Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images)_
Marriage And Social Security? Rise In Dowry Cases Show The Two Don't Come Together For Women

BY Ainnie Arif

“Women who can and are willing to work should be encouraged, but the denial of maintenance on the sole ground that she is capable of earning and should not remain dependent upon her husband was a flawed approach,” it said.

"Managing a household, caring for children, supporting the family, and adjusting one's life around the career and transfers of the earning spouse are all forms of work, even though they are unpaid and often unacknowledged. These responsibilities do not appear in bank statements or generate taxable income, yet they form the invisible structure on which many families function,” the court noted.

It further observed that in Indian society, women are often expected to give up employment after marriage. However, in matrimonial disputes, husbands frequently take the opposite stand, accusing their "well-qualified" wives of deliberately remaining unemployed to avoid paying maintenance.

Such arguments, the court said, should not be encouraged, and the law must ensure that a spouse who has invested years in building the family is not left economically vulnerable.

The judge also recognised that a woman who leaves her profession due to marriage or family responsibilities cannot reasonably be expected to resume work later at the same level of salary or professional standing.

In the present case, the court found no material on record to show any past or current employment or income of the wife and awarded her Rs 50,000 under the domestic violence law.

It also expressed concern that maintenance proceedings often become "intensely adversarial", which rarely serves the long-term interests of either party or their minor children.

The court said mediation, rather than prolonged litigation, offers a more constructive route in matrimonial disputes, allowing space for meaningful dialogue, realistic assessment of the needs and capacities of both spouses, and mutually acceptable solutions.

Adversarial court proceedings, it added, tend to make dialogue difficult, with wives sometimes overstating expenses and husbands understating income or claiming financial incapacity.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  3. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  4. Italian Journalist Fined For Mocking PM Meloni's Height: 'You're Only 4 Feet, Can't Even See You’

  5. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71