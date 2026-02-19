'More Than Sympathy, I Need Time': Rajpal Yadav's Statement After Being Released From Jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted an interim bail of his six-month sentence in cheque bounce cases.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's statement after coming out of jail on bail Photo: Instagram/Rajpal Yadav
  • Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted an interim bail in cheque bounce cases.

  • He spoke to the media, saying that time will bring out the "truth".

  • Yadav said he "needs time more than sympathy."

On Tuesday (February 17) night, actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court granted an interim bail of his six-month sentence in cheque bounce cases.

On Wednesday, he spoke to the media, saying that time will bring out the "truth". Speaking to news agency ANI, Yadav said he "needs time more than sympathy" and called time "a very good judge."

Rajpal Yadav bail plea update - Instagram/Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Update: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail To The Actor Till March 18

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajpal Yadav's statement after bail

"I have always received sympathy from you all. That is why I am here. But more than sympathy, I need time. Time is a very good judge; it makes the right decisions. Whatever happens, time will bring out the full truth -- separating milk from water, revealing what is pure. And I will always abide by the law of my country. Wherever and whenever the law directs, I will comply. I will always be present," he said.

"Regarding the matter that is currently before the Honourable High Court, whatever legal questions arise, the proper response, with full facts and truth, will be given by our lawyer, Mr Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have entrusted him fully with staying in proper touch regarding the case," said the 54-year-old actor.

Yadav also said that he will hold a press conference and connect with the media across the country.

He thanked everyone from the bottom of his heart who has connected with him "with their body, mind, and wealth" and "those who are not on social media but are indirectly connected."

He also thanked the Indian cinema fraternity and his fans for the support.

"Every day is the beginning. Every day is a learning day. Every day is a new day," he concluded.

Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case explained in details - Instagram
Rajpal Yadav ₹9-Crore Debt And Cheque Bounce Case: Full Legal Timeline And What Happens Next

BY Aishani Biswas

Yadav is currently on bail for his niece's wedding in Shahjahanabad, Uttar Pradesh. The court granted relief after he deposited ₹1.5 crore to the complainant and directed him to surrender his passport. The next hearing is scheduled for March 18.

