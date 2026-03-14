Electric Moon Review | Pradip Krishen’s Boisterous Satire On Facades Is A Timeless Joy

The film’s central strength lies in its treatment of duality—or rather its refusal to rely on it. Electric Moon avoids framing its world through rigid contrasts such as virtue and villainy, integrity and deceit or the colonial divide between the Angrez and the Indian. Instead, it investigates the partial truths embedded in familiar stereotypes—at the same time, it also probes deeper questions of class and race. The narrative unfolds through carefully timed gags, abundant profanity and a series of uncomfortable encounters. Yet, it never loses sight of the object of its satire and occasional admiration: the profit-driven Indian businessman. Within this world, everything and everyone carries a price. The story ultimately becomes the pursuit of three individuals determined to claim control over a jungle where foreign visitors are the primary spectacle.