French Open 2026: Osaka Flaunts Unique Fashion With Gold-Plated Dress In Roland Garros
Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion was in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the French Open. The tennis star walked onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice, which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match in Paris. Osaka entered wearing the embellished bodice structured to recall armor, and a long-pleated skirt over her playing attire. She then removed the over-garments and went on to beat German opponent Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6 (3). Osaka said the playing dress was designed by Nike while the outer pieces were from Swiss designer Kevin Germanier. She also revealed that the sparkling dress reminded her of Eiffel Tower at night.
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