French Open 2026: Osaka Flaunts Unique Fashion With Gold-Plated Dress In Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion was in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the French Open. The tennis star walked onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice, which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match in Paris. Osaka entered wearing the embellished bodice structured to recall armor, and a long-pleated skirt over her playing attire. She then removed the over-garments and went on to beat German opponent Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6 (3). Osaka said the playing dress was designed by Nike while the outer pieces were from Swiss designer Kevin Germanier. She also revealed that the sparkling dress reminded her of Eiffel Tower at night.

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Naomi Osaka Roland Garros French Open 2026 gold dress
Naomi Osaka of Japan gestures before the first round women's singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Custom Nike Naomi Osaka outfit
Naomi Osaka of Japan, left, and Laura Siegemund of Germany, right, pose before their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka dramatic outfit reveal
Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares for the first round women's singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka Couture on the court
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka Roland Garros red clay style
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka Tennis fashion-in-pics
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka Grand Slam Met Gala style
Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up before the first round women's singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Osaka Custom Nike tennis kits
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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