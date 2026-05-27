IPL Dispatch: Rajat Patidar Embodies RCB's Killer Instinct; RR Battling Odds In Eliminator

Sai Sudharsan loses grip of his bat before it hits the stumps, resulting in his dismissal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP

Sai Sudharsan loses grip of his bat before it hits the stumps, resulting in his dismissal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP