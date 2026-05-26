RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli-Devdutt Padikkal Forge Seventh Fifty-Plus Stand Of Season

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Virat Kohli has a history of such tournament-shaping partnerships. He holds the record along with Faf du Plessis, with eight 50-plus partnerships in IPL 2023, and had also complied seven such stands with AB de Villiers in the 2016 edition

RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Virat Kohli Devdutt Padikkal Forge Seventh Fifty-Plus Stand Of Season
Virat Kohli, left, and batting partner Devdutt Padikkal in action during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • GT won toss, elected to field against RCB

  • Bengaluru started strongly, courtesy 72-run stand between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal

  • Duo equalled the second highest number of half-century alliances in an IPL season

Virat Kohli brought up his seventh fifty-plus partnership of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with Devdutt Padikkal on Tuesday (May 26, 2026). With their 72-run stand during the Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Dharamsala, the duo equalled the second highest number of half-century alliances in an IPL season.

ALSO READ: RCB Vs GT Live Score

Kohli has a history of forging such tournament-shaping alliances; he holds the record along with Faf du Plessis, with eight 50-plus partnerships in IPL 2023. Kohli had also complied seven such stands with his trusted ally AB de Villiers in the 2016 edition.

Former India captain Kohli and elegant southpaw Padikkal were stroking the ball superbly and looked like propelling RCB to a mammoth total, before both of them lost their wickets to Jason Holder in the space of three balls. Senior pro Krunal Pandya and captain Rajat Patidar took charge post that, as Bengaluru kept up their quest of posting a challenging total.

Earlier, GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. Phil Salt did not find a place in RCB's line-up, while left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya came in place of Arshad Khan in the Titans' XI.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in action during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, reacts as his batting partner Jitesh Sharma llooks on after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. - AP Photo

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

The winner of this match will advance to the May 31 final, while the losing side will head to Qualifier 2 on May 29.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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