India At Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Advance To Second Round

Japan’s seventh-seeded pair of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi got the better of India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan and M. R. Arjun 21-15 21-13 in another men's doubles match, while mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde lost 18-21 20-22 to Chinese Taipei’s Yang Po Han and Hu Ling Fang in another first round clash.