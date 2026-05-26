Unnati Hooda Vs Tomoka Miyazaki Live Score, Singapore Open 2026: Indian Teen Eyes First Round Upset In BWF Super 750

Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Unnati Hooda in action. | Photo: X/BAI_Media

India’s rising badminton star Unnati Hooda faces a stern challenge against Japan’s eighth seed Tomoka Miyazaki in the opening round of the Singapore Open 2026 women’s singles event on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Hooda enters the Super 750 tournament with growing confidence after impressive performances this season, including her Polish Open title and strong Uber Cup outings. However, Miyazaki holds the upper hand in recent meetings, having defeated the Indian youngster in straight games at the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this year. The Japanese star, a former junior world champion and current world No. 9, is known for her speed and sharp court coverage. Hooda, currently ranked inside the world’s top 20, will rely on her attacking game and composure in long rallies as she looks to cause an upset and progress into the second round in Singapore.

LIVE UPDATES

26 May 2026, 09:41:21 am IST Unnati Hooda Vs Tomoka Miyazaki LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Delay In Start! A bit of a delay here as Unnati's first round clash awaits its start. Court 1 is still hosting the Hina Akechi vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan Round of 32 clash.

26 May 2026, 09:05:22 am IST Unnati Hooda Vs Tomoka Miyazaki LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Live Streaming! The Unnati Hooda Vs Tomoka Miyazaki, Singapore Open 2026 first round clash will be live streamed on Badminton Asia's official YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

26 May 2026, 08:41:20 am IST Unnati Hooda Vs Tomoka Miyazaki LIVE Score, Singapore Open 2026: Start Time All set for the first clash as Unnati Hooda takes on Tomoka Miyazaki at around 9:30 AM which will be played in Singapore on Court 1.