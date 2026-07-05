Trump Marks US 250th Anniversary with Patriotic Speech, Political Attacks and Voting Reform Push

Trump celebrated the US's 250th anniversary with a campaign-style speech that mixed patriotic tributes with political messaging and highlighted his administration's achievements.
The event, delayed by storms and held amid tight security and extreme heat, also drew criticism over its increasingly partisan tone.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showing many Americans believe the anniversary celebrations have become too political.
President Donald Trump marked the 250th anniversary of the United States on Saturday with a campaign-style speech that combined patriotic themes with sharp political rhetoric, renewing calls for stricter voting laws, warning against the rise of "communists" in America, and touting what he described as the achievements of his administration.
After a storm-related delay of nearly two hours, Trump took the stage on the National Mall in Washington, where he celebrated American milestones, including military victories, the Moon landing, the Wright brothers' pioneering flight and the country's system of government. He also urged Congress to pass stalled legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and limiting mail-in ballots, claimed he had "wiped out" Iran's military, and cautioned against what he described as the growing threat of communism in the United States.
"We like to stop a threat like that immediately and before it begins. It's like a cancer – you've got to cut it out and you got to cut it out fast," he said.
Trump has repeatedly labelled left-wing Democratic candidates who have won a series of primary elections as "communists" in the past, though he did not explicitly do so during Saturday's address.
His appearance continued a break with long-standing presidential tradition. Before Trump, presidents generally avoided attending July 4 celebrations in person, but he has increasingly blurred the line between official commemorations and campaign-style events. Apart from a similar speech he delivered in 2019, no US president has addressed a July 4 gathering on the National Mall since 1951.
Thousands of visitors waited hours to enter the event amid heightened security and temperatures reaching 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius). A record-breaking heatwave forced the cancellation of several parades and outdoor events across the area.
Authorities briefly evacuated the National Mall after a line of thunderstorms approached, directing spectators to nearby museums and government buildings before allowing them to return once conditions improved.
Earlier this week, Trump had said he would "make a really long speech" at the celebration "just to show that I can do anything." Instead, his remarks lasted under 40 minutes, significantly shorter than many of his previous speeches.
Among those present in Washington was the white nationalist group Patriot Front, whose members marched through the capital earlier in the day and travelled on Metro trains serving the region. Police said they had received no reports of violence.
The Trump administration's Freedom 250 organisation has largely replaced the non-partisan body established in 2016 to oversee the country's semiquincentennial celebrations. It has fenced off much of the 1.5-mile (2.4-km) National Mall for a "Great American State Fair", featuring attractions such as a Ferris wheel alongside exhibits by conservative organisations and defence contractors.
Freedom 250 says the fair is intended to showcase the people and innovations that make the US "the greatest nation on Earth." Several Democratic-led states declined to send official delegations, while many scheduled performers withdrew, citing concerns over the event's increasingly partisan character. Trump officially launched the celebrations with a rally on June 24.
Attendance was initially modest but increased in the days leading up to Saturday's event, with visitors queuing for several blocks to gain entry. Gift shops and restaurants at nearby Smithsonian Institution museums reported near-record sales on Friday, according to Smithsonian executive Frank DiGiovine. Other Freedom 250 events include a faith rally featuring predominantly conservative Christian speakers and several sporting events, including a mixed martial arts card planned on the White House grounds for Trump's 80th birthday on June 14. An IndyCar race in Washington is also scheduled for August.
The organisation has also sponsored "Freedom Trucks", which critics argue present an overly religious interpretation of American history while downplaying issues such as slavery and racial injustice. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Democrats and around half of Republicans, believe the country's 250th anniversary celebrations have become too political.
Ahead of the anniversary, Trump has also pushed to reshape parts of the US capital. While several monuments, fountains and statues have been restored, a widely publicised $15 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has faced setbacks. Security cameras and soldiers now guard the site despite peeling paint and algae-filled water.
(Reuters reported)