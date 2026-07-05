Trump Marks US 250th Anniversary with Patriotic Speech, Political Attacks and Voting Reform Push

After a storm-related delay of nearly two hours, Trump took the stage on the National Mall in Washington, where he celebrated American milestones, including military victories, the Moon landing, the Wright brothers' pioneering flight and the country's system of government. He also urged Congress to pass stalled legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and limiting mail-in ballots, claimed he had "wiped out" Iran's military, and cautioned against what he described as the growing threat of communism in the United States.