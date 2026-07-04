Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Wimbledon 2026: World No. 1 Sets Up Naomi Osaka Showdown
Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026 with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court. The world No. 1 controlled the match with powerful serving and aggressive returning to avenge last year's Stuttgart final defeat in straight sets. Sabalenka, who is chasing her maiden Wimbledon title, will now face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster fourth-round clash after the Japanese star reached the second week at SW19 for the first time in her career.
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