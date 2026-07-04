Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Wimbledon 2026: World No. 1 Sets Up Naomi Osaka Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2026 with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court. The world No. 1 controlled the match with powerful serving and aggressive returning to avenge last year's Stuttgart final defeat in straight sets. Sabalenka, who is chasing her maiden Wimbledon title, will now face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster fourth-round clash after the Japanese star reached the second week at SW19 for the first time in her career.

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Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jelena Ostapenko Wimbledon Tennis 2026 highlights-
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026 Womens Singles third round
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Sabalenka vs Ostapenko Wimbledon head-to-head
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia serves against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon 2026 match results
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus uses ice to cool herself down after winning the first set against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Jelena Ostapenko Wimbledon 2026 performance
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko in pictures
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026 Centre Court photo gallery
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Action shots Sabalenka vs Ostapenko
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Best tennis photos of Sabalenka vs Ostapenko
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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