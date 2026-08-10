Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Due To Knee Injury, Eyes US Open Return

World number one Jannik Sinner pulled out of this week's Cincinnati Masters 1000 tournament
The decision to skip the competition comes due to a right knee injury
The Wimbledon champion aims to recover in time for the US Open in New York
I'm very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can't wait to be back next year and I'm now focusing on getting ready for the US Open. "World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from this week's Cincinnati Open due to a lingering knee injury, though he remains confident of returning to full fitness in time for the upcoming US Open.
The 24-year-old Italian recently captured his fifth Grand Slam singles title by defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final last month, but he has not stepped on the court since.
Addressing his withdrawal, Sinner said, "After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. My right knee has been bothering me and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept I'm not ready to compete yet.
I'm very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can't wait to be back next year and I'm now focusing on getting ready for the US Open."
The Cincinnati Open main draw runs from August 13 to the final on August 23, with top contenders like Zverev and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic set to feature. Last year's tournament saw Spain's Carlos Alcaraz claim the 2025 title when he led 5-0 in the final before Sinner was forced to retire due to illness.
However, the world number two will not be in Ohio to defend his crown, as the 23-year-old has been sidelined since the Barcelona Open in April due to a wrist injury.
The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is scheduled to take place in New York from August 30 to September 13.