Williams Sisters, Serena And Venus Withdraw From Wimbledon 2026 Doubles Due To Knee Injury

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Wimbledon 2026 doubles event due to a knee injury, ending her much-anticipated reunion with sister Venus Williams.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed fluid had to be drained from her knee after her first-round singles loss to Maya Joint, making her unfit for doubles.
Despite the setback, Serena hinted her comeback may not be over, telling fans to "stay tuned" while thanking Wimbledon organisers and supporters.
Serena Williams officially confirmed via a post on Instagram that she'll be withdrawing from Wimbledon 2026 doubles due to an injury which she suffered during her singles ending her long awaited reunion with sister Venus Williams.
The pair were scheduled to face Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in the opening round, but Serena was unable to recover from the knee injury she suffered during her first-round singles defeat to Maya Joint.
The withdrawal also brings an early end to Serena's first competitive appearance in nearly four years, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion admitting she was "heartbroken" to miss the opportunity of sharing the court with Venus once again.
Serena Reveals Injury Details
She shared an emotional post on Instagram which had images in which fluid was draining out of her knee which makes impossible for her to compete in the doubles alongside her sister Venus Wiliams.
She thanked Wimbledon tournament director Jamie Baker, the organisers and fans for supporting her comeback while hinting that her return to professional tennis may not be over yet, signing off with a hopeful message: "Stay tuned to a city near you."
What This Means
This means that the 23- grand slam Champion will have to face another unfortunate setback as her journey ends in the Wimbledon 2026 but fans speculate that there are potential chances of her return later this year in the US Open or other tournament if her recovery goes as planned.