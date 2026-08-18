Meet Lakshmanan Meyyappan, The 16-Year-Old Who Made CA History

Lakshmanan Meyyappan cleared all 13 ACCA papers on his first attempt while continuing his high-school education in the UAE.
He qualified at 16 years and 170 days, surpassing Indian student Dishaan Shah’s previous record of 17 years and 152 days.
His achievement was recognised as a world record after he completed his qualification in Dubai on June 30, 2021.
Lakshmanan Meyyappan made global history at 16 by becoming the world’s youngest male Chartered Accountant (ACCA). The World Book of Records in London officially registered and certified his achievement. He cleared all 13 papers of the UK-based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification.
His qualification was completed on June 30, 2021, when he took his final exams in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the age of 16 years and 170 days.
How Did He Become A CA At 16?
The youngster achieved this feat while still in high school. The accomplishment sets a new benchmark in professional accounting qualifications. Prior to the official recognition of Meyyappan's record, the Guinness World Record for the youngest male Chartered Accountant was held by Indian student Dishaan Shah, who qualified at the age of 17 years and 152 days.
The dual workload proved manageable. Meyyappan is a student at Delhi Private School (DPS) in Sharjah, UAE. He began his professional accounting journey at the age of 14.
He simultaneously maintained his high school grades while preparing for the rigorous certification. The teenager cleared all 13 professional papers of the ACCA qualification on his first attempt. This rapid progression required strict time management. He dedicated focused hours to his exam preparation alongside his standard academic commitments.
What Is Lakshmanan Meyyappan Doing Now?
Family backing played a major role. His parents, Meyyappan and Meenakshi, provided critical emotional and structured study support throughout his journey. He explained his primary motivation for pursuing the rigorous programme.
While speaking to the Khaleej Times, Meyyappan said, “This milestone means a lot to me, but I have never approached qualifications as a race. What mattered was understanding how finance works in the real world and building skills that remain relevant over time. When learning is driven by curiosity rather than speed, the outcome is far more meaningful.”
The ACCA qualification holds immense value worldwide. It is globally recognised across 180 countries, making his achievement internationally significant in the financial sector. As of 2026, under Section 8(i) of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) mandates a strict minimum age requirement of 21 years to enroll as an Associate Member.
The Guinness World Records said in a statement, “The youngest chartered accountant (male) is Meyyappan Lakshmanan (India b. 11 January 2005), who was 16 years and 170 days old when qualified, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 30 June 2021. Meyyappan attempted this as personal achievement.”