Himachal’s Traditional Shawl Industry Eyes Entry Into Guinness World Records

The HIM MSME Fest 2026 will not only provide a platform for weavers and craftspersons, it may also pave the way to feature in the Guinness Book of World Records

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal shawl industry Himachal Pradesh handloom shawls Kullu shawl industry
Around 30,000 pure hand-woven shawls with a wide variety of colour palettes, striking designs, and a price range will be on display at the Ridge on the opening day of the Fest 2026. Photo: Shutterstock 
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Teams from the Guinness Book of World Records will be invited for on-the-spot evaluations.

  • Around 30,000 pure hand-woven shawls will be showcased.

  • The highest-priced shawl from Kinnaur is worth Rs 1.75 lakh.

It evolved from indigenous hand-weaving on locally designed looms to Shimla’s historic Ridge and beyond. Now, the shawl industry, Himachal Pradesh’s ancient woollen craft, featuring intricate motifs and bold colours—is set to make a decisive bid to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The upcoming HIM MSME Fest 2026, beginning in the town at the Ridge, will not only provide a platform for these weavers and craftspersons—the unknown faces of the shawl industry—but also find a route to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Around 30,000 pure hand-woven shawls with a wide variety of colour palettes, striking designs, and a price range will be on display at the Ridge on the opening day of the Fest 2026, where the teams from the Guinness Book of World Records will be invited for on-the-spot evaluations.

“We have taken an extreme case and chosen each exhibit piece with handloom certifications and GI tagging. These are products of traditional weavers from almost every district, including Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur, which are known for carrying a legacy of intricate patterns and multiple colours and have existed for hundreds of years,” said Tilak Raj Sharma, Additional Director (Industries).

Related Content
Related Content
Shimla’s iconic Ridge will serve as the venue for this mega event. - Shutter Stock
Himachal Eyes Role in Attracting Defence MSMEs, Manufacturing

BY Ashwani Sharma

Sharma, who is also the chief coordinator for the Fest 2026, said the weaving tradition in Himachal Pradesh dates back several years, to the pre-independence era. The process of shawl weaving has passed through generations and continues to survive and prosper despite market challenges and the threat of power looms. This way, the government wants to celebrate their journey to this stage, recognise their skills and fine hand-artistry.

“In Kinnaur, a high-altitude tribal district bordering Tibet, the weavers take seven to eight months or even a year to create one shawl. The highest-priced shawl from Kinnaur, which will be showcased, is worth Rs 1.75 lakh,” he reveals.

The entire Kullu district and the remote interior mountain pockets of Mandi are popular hubs of the weaving industry, with women having been the biggest stakeholders. It’s a family tradition that has proved a major source of livelihood and improved income in areas where the farm economy is not well developed due to remoteness and sheep-rearing activities in the communities.

Shawl manufacturing, A local weaver is weaving woolen shawl for tourists with manual hand weaving machines at a Govt. undertaking weaving center near Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India. Photo: Source: IMAGO / Dreamstime
info_icon

“Both men and women are equally skilled and equipped with traditional knowledge of weaving. Most households even have their own pit looms to keep the weaving legacy alive,” says Vijay Thakur, a native of Banjar, Kullu

In the old times, when local valleys in Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, and Lahaul-Spiti used to experience heavy snowfall and get cut off from the rest of the world, families used to spend time in weaving and handicraft activities on the looms to make "Patti" (or pattu) for clothing, shawls, and coats for personal use. They used only natural wool colours—white, black, and grey.

Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan - null
Himachal’s Craftsmanship At MSME Fest; ODOP To Link Local Products With National Markets: Harshvardhan Chauhan

BY N.E.W.S. Desk

However, later, it is said, the indigenous weaving was influenced when craftspersons from Kinnaur and Bushehar, the erstwhile princely state of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh arrived in Kullu in the 19th and 20th centuries and introduced various geometric motifs and their creativity to transform old weaving patterns into present-day Kullu shawls. Cooperative traditions and certain MSMEs significantly expanded the industry's potential.

In this Kullu’s famed Bhutti Weavers Cooperative Society (Bhuttico)—which supports hundreds of traditional small weavers' families—played a transformative role in the shawl industry.

The society was formed in 1944 by a group of 12 weavers in Bhutti village. But it was Thakur Ved Ram, whose vision and tireless dedication made the initiative a success and an example of the thriving cooperative movement. It earned him the title of “Father of the Kullu Shawl Industry.”

The legacy is carried forward by Satya Prakash Thakur, a former minister and a new visionary in the weaving sector. He even engaged qualified NIFT Delhi and NID Ahmedabad graduates to create a new designing line and colour palette, besides diversifying into other wool and weaving products having demand in the global markets.

The shawl industry now has statewide presence. The Gaddi community of Kangra and Chamba, which is pioneering in sheep rearing, has become the backbone of the sector. Wool, the primary material of these shawls, is sourced from local sheep; sometimes, even merino wool is blended. The shawl weavers have also introduced new products made from yak wool, Angora, and fine Pashmina.

Shimla’s iconic Ridge will serve as the venue for this mega event. - Shutter Stock
Himachal Nurturing Ground For MSMEs, Start-Ups

BY Ashwani Sharma

Kullu shawls have held a GI tag since 2004, which helped the traditional weavers protect their authenticity and link the craft to its region.

“The shawl industry in Himachal Pradesh is a vital component of the state’s traditional handloom and handicraft sector, blending cultural heritage with economic livelihood for thousands of artisans. This is a reason we want to give it global exposure during the HIM MSME Fest 2026,” said Harshwardhan Chauhan, minister for Industries in Himachal Pradesh.

Shawl weaving may have remained as a livelihood activity for rural craftspersons for years, but the time has come when it shines as a full-fledged industry with global linkages and market demand. The products—the shawls—will tell stories about the hands that crafted these finest handloom products in Himachal Pradesh.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film