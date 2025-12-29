Himachal’s Traditional Shawl Industry Eyes Entry Into Guinness World Records

Around 30,000 pure hand-woven shawls with a wide variety of colour palettes, striking designs, and a price range will be on display at the Ridge on the opening day of the Fest 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

