India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Mitchell Santner Wins Toss, NZ To Bowl First

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Mitchell Santner has won the toss and decided to field first against the Men in Blue at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: toss update
New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Photo: X/BCCI
  • New Zealand have won the toss and elected to field

  • New Zealand have raked in Jacob Duffy in playing XI in place of Cole McConchie

  • India are going in with an unchanged playing XI

India and New Zealand lock horns in the title clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

While India will enter to defend their T20 World Champions title at their home turf, New Zealand will be vying to clinch their first T20 title. Both teams have had a topsy-turvy journey in the tournament so far, but have clicked at the right time as a team to seal spots in the final.

India started the tournament as firm favourites but lost their way in the Super Eights by suffering a heavy defeat against South Africa. However, with some luck and mostly with their performance, the Men in Blue made a remarkable comeback and beat West Indies and England to make it to the final.

On the other hand, New Zealand suffered defeats at the hands of South Africa and England in the tournament, but eventually scraped their way into the semis on account of Net Run Rate.

Though in the semi-finals, they put on a clinical show against a dominant South Africa and stormed into the final by beating the Proteas by 9 wickets. However, the final won't be an easy one by any means as they'll be up against an in-form Indian team in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd.

Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final here:

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Start Time, Streaming Details

The live action will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

