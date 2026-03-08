James Neesham’s Triple Strike Rocks India As Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan And Suryakumar Yadav Fall In One Over

New Zealand's James Neesham bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

New Zealand's James Neesham bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)