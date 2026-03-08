James Neesham’s Triple Strike Rocks India As Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan And Suryakumar Yadav Fall In One Over

James Neesham sparks New Zealand comeback with three wickets in one over, dismissing Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup 2026 final

O
Outlook Sports Desk
James Neesham’s Triple Strike Rocks India
New Zealand's James Neesham bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
  • James Neesham took three wickets in the 16th over, dismissing Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav

  • Sanju Samson scored 89 off 46 balls before getting caught at long-on in the same over

  • New Zealand conceded just one run while picking three wickets, briefly pulling the momentum back

India were cruising in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before a dramatic over from James Neesham suddenly injected life back into the contest. With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan having laid a strong platform, India looked set for a massive total heading into the final five overs of the innings.

Samson had anchored the innings with a brilliant knock while Kishan played the aggressor’s role, taking the attack to the Kiwi bowlers.

However, the 16th over turned the momentum briefly in New Zealand’s favor as Neesham produced a stunning spell, picking up three wickets and conceding just a single run.

James Neesham’s triple strike shakes India in dramatic over

15.1 – Samson falls after match-defining knock

Neesham began the over with a full toss outside off and Sanju Samson attempted to loft it over long-on. The timing wasn’t perfect and substitute fielder Cole McConchie ran in to complete a well-judged catch. Samson departed for a superb 89 off 46 balls, an innings packed with five fours and eight sixes.

15.2 – Hardik Pandya kept quiet

The next ball was a slower delivery on a short length. Hardik Pandya advanced but could only punch it towards mid-off, resulting in a rare dot ball as New Zealand tightened the screws.

15.3 – Another dot adds pressure

Neesham followed up with another short-of-length delivery outside off. Pandya defended it toward backward point and briefly looked for a run, but it wasn’t there.Also Check: India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score

15.4 – Hardik finally gets off strike

A slightly wider delivery allowed Pandya to cut the ball to sweeper cover for a single, bringing Ishan Kishan back on strike.

15.5 – Kishan holes out after rapid fifty

Kishan tried to attack a low full toss but lost one hand off the bat during the shot. The ball went straight to Mark Chapman at long-on. The left-hander walked back after a blistering 54 from 25 balls, which included four fours and four sixes.

15.6 – Suryakumar falls first ball

The over ended with another big moment as Suryakumar Yadav was caught at deep backward square leg by Rachin Ravindra attempting his trademark flick. He departed for a golden duck, completing a remarkable over from Neesham that saw three wickets fall for just one run.

India register third highest total in T20 World Cup history

Despite Neesham's triple blow in a single over, the Men in Blue managed to get past the 250-run mark, thanks to the King of Cameo, Shivam Dube, who smashed 26 runs off just eight balls. The left-handed batter smashed 24 runs in the last over bowled by Neesham.

It was quite surprising to see as other batters were seen struggling against Neesham while Dube made an absolute mockery of him in the last over, helping India to put 255 runs on the scoreboard.

