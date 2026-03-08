India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Samson, Abhishek, Kishan Power Men In Blue To Mammoth 255/5

Summary of this article
India scored 255/5 batting first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final
Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan scored half-centuries
Shivam Dube finished scored by scoring an unbeaten 8-ball 26
India and New Zealand are taking on each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 08). India are gunning for the third title and the second consecutive one. Meanwhile, New Zealand are yet to gain success in the competition and will be in pursuit of their maiden championship.
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. They started well in the first two overs with Matt Henry troubling Sanju Samson and Glenn Phillips keeping Abhishek Sharma quiet. Things changed from there on when Mitchell Santner brough Jacob Duffy and Lockie Ferguson to attack. Both of them conceded runs and the momentum went towards India. Henry returned to bowl a second over but couldn't put an anchor to the run flow.
After much criticisms, Abhishek Sharma returned to form. He scored his second half-century of the competition, in just 18 deliveries and helped India dominate the powerplay. While he departed after powerplay (52) losing his wicket to Rachin Ravindra, his innings made sure India were in the path of making a big total.
Samson, on the other end was well-set and picking up pace. He was well-supported at the other end by Ishan Kishan. Kishan started taking on the left-arm spinners plundering them for runs and Samson joined him as well. Samson brought up his half-century in just 33 balls but he scored his next 39 runs in just 13 balls. Before getting out to James Neesham, he made sure India are setting more than just a big total.
Ishan Kishan was flawless at the other end, dispatching everything that came his way. he hit four boundaries and four sixes on his way to 54 runs in just 25 deliveries. His innings made sure that India stayed on track throughout despite Abhishek's dismissal.
New Zealand made a momentary comeback in the game, picking the wickets of Samson, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in one over of James Neesham. After that they kept things tight to Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma for some time. But an unbeaten cameo of 26 in 8 balls from Shivam Dube helped India cross the mark of 250 again. They ended with 255/5 and New Zealand have a mountain to climb in the second innings. India have their one hand on the trophy now.
Neesham (3/46) was the best bowler for Kiwis. Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra were the other two wicket takers.