India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Sanju Put On Men In Blue's Best Opening Stand Of Edition

India vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check records and stats registered by the opening partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner India's Sanju Samson during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
  • India were put in to bat first by New Zealand

  • Indian openers provided an explosive start to the innings

  • Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson's stand broke several records

India and New Zealand clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 08). While India eye for their third title and the second consecutive one, New Zealand aim to clinch their maiden trophy.

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Considering it will be a good surface to bat for both sides, specially the way India batted in the previous match, Suryakumar Yadav was happy to bat first and set a total on the board.

Both the openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson backed up his confidence and started attacking the New Zealand bowlers from the get-go. They smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and got off to an explosive powerplay of 92 runs.

Sanju Samson was already in a good run of form, as he displayed in the last two matches, but Abhishek Sharma, after a poor campaign, stepped up in the final, scoring an 18-ball half-century. He played out the only over of off-spin bowled upfront and took on the Kiwi pacers, plundering them for runs.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, together put up India's best opening partnership in the competition so far. They put up their first fifty stand and with it also broke several records. Their partnership has given India a great stage to launch.

Abhishek Sharma & Sanju Samson Partnership - Stats

This is the highest opening partnership for India in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

This is the first 50-plus opening stand in a Men’s T20 WC final.

Previous highest was 48 between Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan against Sri Lanka at Lord’s in 2009.

4 overs taken by India also makes it is the fastest team fifty in a T20 World Cup semis or the final

Highest PP scores in T20 WCs

92/0 - IND vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final

92/1 - WI vs AFG, Bridgetown, 2024

91/1 - NED vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014

89/3 - ENG vs SA, Mumbai WS, 2016

86/1 - IND vs NAM, Delhi, 2026

