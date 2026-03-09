MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Summary of this article
India beat New Zealand to become 3-time World T20 Champions
Men in Blue won by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Former captain MS Dhoni shares appreciation post for Indian team and Gautam Gambhir
India's history-making T20 World Cup triumph here reactivated the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media after nearly two years and he took the opportunity to tell head coach Gautam Gambhir how good a smile looks on his intense face.
Dhoni's last Instagram post was back in July 2024 when he congratulated Anant Ambani on his wedding with Radhika Merchant.
"History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play," he posted after attending the final in which India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to win the trophy for an unprecedented third time.
"Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys...BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER (It's better if I don't write anything on Bumrah)," he quipped, referring to Gambhir's mostly serious demeanour.
Dhoni was India's first T20 World Cup-winning captain when he led the team to the trophy in the 2007 inaugural edition before Rohit Sharma, who also attended the final on Sunday, led the Indians to their second T20 title in 2024.
How India Won The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final?
It was a display of all-round brilliance by the Suryakumar Yadav-led India on Sunday night as top-order batters Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma went on a rampage to help the team score a record 255/5 after being invited to bat by the Kiwis.
Jasprit Bumrah then produced a master-class to snare four wickets for a mere 15 runs in his quota of overs.
While Bumrah registered unbelievable player of the match winning figures of 4/15, all-rounder Axar Patel scalped 3/27 as New Zealand were bowled out for just 159 runs.
Tim Seifert (52 off 26) and Mitchell Santner (43 off 35) were the sole fighters for the with no other batter being able to score even 20 runs.
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was adjudged player of the tournament for his exceptional turnaround performances from the Super 8 stages till the finale in Ahmedabad.