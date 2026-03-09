Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

Summary of this article
Gautam Gambhir says he's only accountable to people in dressing room, not those on social media
India head coach says bigger purpose is to celebrate trophies, not milestones
Dedicates T20 World Cup title to Rahul Dravid (coach in 2024) and VVS Laxman (BCCI Centre of Excellence head)
Dedicating India's second straight T20 World Cup title to the legendary Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, head coach Gautam Gambhir said late on Sunday night (March 8, 2026) that he is only accountable to the people in the dressing room, not those on social media.
With their 96-run hammering of New Zealand in the summit clash in Ahmedabad, India became the first team to win three T20 World Cups (2007, 2024, 2026), the first to claim back-to-back titles and also the first to do so at home. "My accountability is not for people on social media. My accountability is to those 30 people in that change room," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.
"A coach is as good as his team. Players made me the coach I am," Gambhir added. But in the hour of his team's glory, Gambhir did not forget Dravid, who mentored the Indian team to triumph in 2024, and Laxman, the current head of the Board of Control for Cricket of India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence.
"I would dedicate this trophy to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. To Rahul bhai for putting Indian team in a place and Laxman for creating pipeline at CoE," he added. The former India opener also thanked chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Jay Shah, the current International Cricket Council chairman and the former BCCI secretary.
"Ajit Agarkar, who took a lot of flak and worked with a lot of honesty. And to Jay bhai. During my lowest ebb in my tenure after losing to New Zealand and then South Africa (at home in Test series in 2024 and 2025), he called me," he noted.
India came up with an explosive display with the bat to post a massive 255 for five, and then bundled out New Zealand for 159 to emerge comfortable winners.
"We have to let go of the fear of losing. Rather than playing conservative cricket, getting out for 110-120 is okay. The hallmark has been bravery and showing courage to score 250 in semis and finals," Gambhir said.
Special Praise For Captain SKY
The head coach praised skipper Suryakumar Yadav for working well in tandem with him. "Surya made my job easier. He has been a leader who is a father figure. The bigger purpose is to celebrate trophies, not milestones. For too many years we have celebrated milestones. I will urge you people to stop celebrating personal milestones," Gambhir reiterated.
Suryakumar backed Gambhir's words. "I played four years under GG's captaincy (for Kolkata Knight Riders). We have never had arguments as the common goal was how team can win. Our friendship was set. He walked two steps and I walked two steps," said Suryakumar, who said the team would now like to win gold in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
He added, "I can't say this is India's white ball era. Had it been our white-ball era, we wouldn't have lost last two of the last three ODI series.
"I have picked teams based on faith and trust. I have never ever picked a team based on hope."
Powered by a brilliant 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive fifties from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India's top order produced a six-hitting masterclass to leave the New Zealand bowlers shell-shocked in the final, posting an imposing total.
With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah (4/15 in four overs) was extraordinary once again while Axar Patel (3/27) too left a mark, as India packed off the Kiwis cheaply.
(With PTI inputs)
