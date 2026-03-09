Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, centre, and captain Suryakumar Yadav talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, centre, and captain Suryakumar Yadav talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP