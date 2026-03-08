Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

The court cited the West Asia war, noting Siddiqui’s children in the UAE cannot travel to India to assist their mother.

Summary

Summary of this article

  • A Delhi court granted two-week interim bail to Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui so he can accompany his wife for a chemotherapy session on March 12.

  • Siddiqui was arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities at the university following the Red Fort blast probe.


Citing the war in West Asia, a Delhi court on Saturday granted two-week interim bail to Faridabad-based Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a money laundering case so that he can accompany his wife to a chemotherapy session scheduled for March 12.

Siddiqui was arrested on November 18 last year in the case after the university came under the scanner of security agencies following the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort. Three doctors associated with the university-affiliated Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre have emerged as suspects in the terror module probe, prompting the Union government to order a forensic audit of all university records.

“Due to the prevailing condition of war, it cannot be expected from the children of accused/applicant to visit India for the chemotherapy of the wife of the accused/applicant scheduled for 12.03.2026,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan of the Saket court in her order.

All of Siddiqui’s children have been living in the UAE since 2017. His eldest son runs a business there, while the others are pursuing their studies in the country.

Siddiqui has stated that his wife, Usma Akhtar (52), is suffering from stage IV Metastatic Carcinoma of the ovary and is undergoing chemotherapy at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

“The medical documents annexed with the application suggest that the wife… is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy… Further, the ailments and medical condition of the wife… is not disputed by the counsel for ED,” ASJ Pradhan said.

“…the wife of accused/ applicant requires care and support, cannot be ignored and it is also a fact that she does not have her family or children besides her and it is only the accused/applicant being her husband who is required to give her support,” the court added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told a Delhi court last November that the university generated proceeds of crime amounting to ₹415 crore by allegedly inducing students to enrol through false claims. In January, the agency attached immovable properties worth ₹139.97 crore linked to the university while filing a chargesheet against Siddiqui under money laundering charges. Nine shell companies associated with the group are also under scrutiny as part of the probe into alleged financial irregularities.

(The Indian Express reported)

