SC Seeks Delhi Police Response On Tasleem Ahmed Bail Plea In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi Police on Tasleem Ahmed’s bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.
Delhi High Court had dismissed bail last year, stating trial delay cannot be the sole ground for release.
Accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, face UAPA charges for allegedly masterminding riots that killed 53 and injured over 700.
The Supreme Court has asked Delhi Police to respond to a bail application from Tasleem Ahmed, who faces charges in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots.
According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale issued a notice on Ahmed's plea, which contests a Delhi High Court decision.
PTI reported that the high court dismissed Ahmed's bail application on 2 September last year, stating "delay in trial" cannot be the sole ground for consideration.
It added that except in cases of palpable violation of fundamental rights or breach of constitutional rights, bail cannot be granted on the sole factor of long incarceration or delay in trial.
The high court also noted that those accused who have secured bail in the case were delaying arguments on the charge "at the cost of those accused persons who are in prison."
According to PTI, Ahmed, along with activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, and several others, were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code provisions for allegedly masterminding the February 2020 riots in Delhi, which resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
The violence broke out amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
(With inputs from PTI)